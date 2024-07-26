Inside The Cubs

Former MLB Executive Says Chicago Cubs Want This All-Star Slugger

As selling rumors surround the Chicago Cubs, one former MLB executive says they actually would love to land an All-Star slugger.

Brad Wakai

Jun 7, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third base Isaac Paredes (17) looks on while on deck to bat against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Tropicana Field / Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
Coming into this year, there were high expectations placed upon the Chicago Cubs.

Despite not having an overly great offseason, the roster still looked liked it could compete for an NL Central division on paper, especially with their new manager Craig Counsell at the helm who was known for getting the most out of any group he's been presented with.

That hasn't been the case, though, and it's looking like the Cubs are heading towards being sellers at the upcoming trade deadline.

If this speculation turns into reality, it will be a massive failure that falls squarely on the shoulders of Jed Hoyer for his poor roster construction. The bullpen, which was an issue last year, wasn't improved and has cost them multiple games. Third base continues to be an issue, something he knew could be a possibility throughout free agency.

So as they get ready to potentially start shipping out pieces of this roster to get future assets back in return, even more holes will be present heading into the offseason that need to be addressed.

Third base should be squarely on the mind of this front office, and former MLB executive Jim Bowden says Chicago is one of the teams who want Tampa Bay Rays All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes.

When it was reported the Rays could field some offers for the slugger, it was speculated here that he might be someone who the Cubs are interested in.

Bowden is now confirming that interest.

Unfortunately, Chicago isn't in a position to be adding players since they have underperformed throughout the year. Meeting the hefty asking price Tampa Bay will be asking for wouldn't make a lot of sense based on their current position.

Still, it's clear the Cubs are going to have to do something ahead of 2025 at that position. Bringing in a player like Paredes, who is putting together three straight seasons with an OPS+ above the league average of 100 and is on his way to hitting 20-plus homers during this same span, would address the need.

Maybe Hoyer and his front office are willing to send out some of their star prospects to get this done and have the All-Star on their roster for the next three years.

After all, he did sign with the organization as an international free agent in 2015 before they shipped him to the Rays in 2017.

Whether it's Paredes or someone else, Chicago has to pursue a legitimate full-time third baseman for the upcoming season.

BRAD WAKAI

