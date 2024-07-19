Chicago Cubs Potential Answer at Third Base Reportedly Made Available
Heading into this year, there was a lot of conversation surrounding what the Chicago Cubs were going to do at third base.
Matt Chapman, a perennial Gold Glover, was on the market available for the Cubs to sign if they truly wanted to upgrade that position. With their organizational philosophy of having elite infield defense, the veteran seemed like a logical solution.
Ultimately, they decided not to pursue him, instead opting to give Christopher Morel another chance alongside platoon options of Patrick Wisdom and Miles Mastrobuoni.
That approach has not worked out for Chicago.
Morel continues to look like he can't be a full-time player in the field, putting together a defensive bWAR of -0.9 while not making up for it at the plate. Mastrobuoni is the only one out of the three who is above average on defense, but his OPS+ of 39 makes him virtually unplayable.
Meanwhile, Chapman is having a resurgent year at the plate with 13 homers and 43 RBI through 94 games, good for an OPS+ of 111 that pairs perfectly with his defensive bWAR of 1.0.
The Cubs clearly made a mistake.
Knowing that, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer can make up for it by targeting someone ahead of the trade deadline who could become their answer at third base.
According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Tampa Bay Rays "will listen" to packages that feature their All-Star Isaac Paredes as they inch closer to becoming sellers before July 30.
Chicago should certainly be interested in seeing what it would take to land the 25-year-old.
Not only is he one of the best young players at his position, he also has put together a fantastic season after many expected him to regress following his 31 homer, 98 RBI performance in 2023. Paredes has maintained his level and even improved some things, increasing his batting average by 11 points, his on-base percentage by 12 points, and raising his OPS+ from 132 to 136.
Paredes is also under club control for the next three seasons, making him a huge asset for the Cubs going forward.
It likely will be expensive to acquire the star slugger, but this is something Chicago should definitely pursue as an option to having their third baseman of the future on this roster.