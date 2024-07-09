Former MLB Star Brutally Blasts Chicago Cubs' Struggling Star
Coming into the 2024 MLB season, the Chicago Cubs were hoping to be a legitimate contender in the National League. After the first couple of weeks, that looked to be a legitimate possibility.
Unfortunately, after an impressive start to the year, the team has completely fallen apart. The Cubs are just 42-49 and are struggling to stay alive.
With the MLB trade deadline coming up later this month, Chicago is on the fence. They could still buy talent and try to win, but they're also considering becoming sellers.
One of the biggest disappointments so far this season has been the play of shortstop Dansby Swanson.
After signing a massive seven-year, $177 million contract last offseason, Swanson was expected to be a huge offensive addition for the Cubs. He put together a solid all-around first year with the team, but the 2024 season has been downright awful.
So far in 2024, he has played in 80 games, batting .204/.281/.341 to go along with eight home runs and 27 RBI. Those numbers aren't cutting it by any stretch.
Swanson hasn't been the only player on the team who has struggled, but he hasn't shown any signs of life.
Former MLB star Cliff Floyd was very critical of Swanson in a recent quote. He did not hold back about the shortstop and his struggles.
"At some point Dansby Swanson has to come through...and at some point you have to make adjustments."
He continued on and stated that singling guys out is a strategy that Chicago may have to try.
"We might end up getting to the point where you have to single out guys, and it just is what it is.”
The 30-year-old shortstop is much better than he has shown this season. He has never had a season as bad as the one he is currently playing.
As for the Cubs, they are stuck paying him a massive contract. They expect better from a player making the kind of money Swanson is making.
Hopefully, he's able to figure things out and get his season back on track in July. However, he has not shown those signs of life yet.
Moving forward, the season and the future of the team hangs in the balance. If Swanson and his teammates can't get back on track over the next couple of weeks, Chicago may look very different to begin the month of August.