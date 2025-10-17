How The Cubs' Defense Could Quietly Shape The 2026 Offseason
Chicago’s season may have ended with a Game 5 exit, but one facet of their identity quietly stood above the rest: defense.
Amid a postseason packed with headlines about offense, contracts, and free agency, the Cubs leaned on their ability to convert tough chances into outs. That defensive strength could be the silent engine behind how the front office crafts 2026.
The Defensive Foundation You Didn’t See in the Headlines
Pete Crow-Armstrong made waves this year, ranking No. 1 among outfielders in Statcast’s Outs Above Average at +18, according to MLB.
Shortstop Dansby Swanson has consistently ranked among the league’s best in the “range” component of Runs Saved, following past seasons where he contended for Fielding Bible and Gold Glove honors.
Left fielder Ian Happ remains a steady defensive anchor, having won multiple Gold Gloves prior to 2025 and maintaining high defensive value in left.
This isn’t hyperbole: the Cubs had one of the better defensive profiles in MLB, ranking third in Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) with +40. That level of play shields pitchers, limits extra-base damage, and gives the lineup breathing room on nights when the bats are quiet.
What This Means for the 2026 Offseason
The upside? Because their defense is already locked in, the front office may have flexibility elsewhere. Instead of chasing a perfect balance, they can afford to gamble on high-upside offensive pieces, knowing the defense will help absorb mistakes.
That could manifest in several ways:
- Targeting bat-first free agents: The Cubs don’t need every signing to be complete two-way players; a power add might carry more weight if it doesn’t come at the expense of defensive decline.
- Letting defensive veterans walk if younger arms are ready: If the pipeline yields defenders who can match or approach current levels, older contracts become expendable.
- Investing in small-ball or shift-efficient hitters: Given the defensive safety net, optimization of lineup structure and matchups becomes more viable.
The Hidden Narrative: Stability That Fans Rarely See
While much of the offseason drama will revolve around Kyle Tucker, bullpen decisions, and rotation questions, defense offers a calm center of gravity. It might not be as flashy or generate as many highlight reels, but it’s the leverage under the hood that gives the Cubs options.
More than any free agent splash, their best move might be to double down on trust: trust their development, trust their positioning, and trust that a defense-first foundation can carry them deeper in October.
But of course, the risk is real: if key defenders depart in free agency or performance dips, the margin for error narrows. A single misplay or bad positioning decision in October numbers might be the difference between extending a season and watching it end.
