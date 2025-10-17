Inside The Cubs

How The Cubs' Defense Could Quietly Shape The 2026 Offseason

Why defense was more than just a stat for the Cubs in 2025

Kelly Keller

Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Chicago’s season may have ended with a Game 5 exit, but one facet of their identity quietly stood above the rest: defense.

Amid a postseason packed with headlines about offense, contracts, and free agency, the Cubs leaned on their ability to convert tough chances into outs. That defensive strength could be the silent engine behind how the front office crafts 2026.

The Defensive Foundation You Didn’t See in the Headlines

Pete Crow-Armstrong made waves this year, ranking No. 1 among outfielders in Statcast’s Outs Above Average at +18, according to MLB.

Shortstop Dansby Swanson has consistently ranked among the league’s best in the “range” component of Runs Saved, following past seasons where he contended for Fielding Bible and Gold Glove honors.

Dansby Swanson fields a ground ball at second base.
Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Left fielder Ian Happ remains a steady defensive anchor, having won multiple Gold Gloves prior to 2025 and maintaining high defensive value in left.

This isn’t hyperbole: the Cubs had one of the better defensive profiles in MLB, ranking third in Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) with +40. That level of play shields pitchers, limits extra-base damage, and gives the lineup breathing room on nights when the bats are quiet.

What This Means for the 2026 Offseason

The upside? Because their defense is already locked in, the front office may have flexibility elsewhere. Instead of chasing a perfect balance, they can afford to gamble on high-upside offensive pieces, knowing the defense will help absorb mistakes.

That could manifest in several ways:

  • Targeting bat-first free agents: The Cubs don’t need every signing to be complete two-way players; a power add might carry more weight if it doesn’t come at the expense of defensive decline.
  • Letting defensive veterans walk if younger arms are ready: If the pipeline yields defenders who can match or approach current levels, older contracts become expendable.
  • Investing in small-ball or shift-efficient hitters: Given the defensive safety net, optimization of lineup structure and matchups becomes more viable.

The Hidden Narrative: Stability That Fans Rarely See

Cubs Outfielders
Matt Marton-Imagn Images

While much of the offseason drama will revolve around Kyle Tucker, bullpen decisions, and rotation questions, defense offers a calm center of gravity. It might not be as flashy or generate as many highlight reels, but it’s the leverage under the hood that gives the Cubs options.

More than any free agent splash, their best move might be to double down on trust: trust their development, trust their positioning, and trust that a defense-first foundation can carry them deeper in October.

But of course, the risk is real: if key defenders depart in free agency or performance dips, the margin for error narrows. A single misplay or bad positioning decision in October numbers might be the difference between extending a season and watching it end.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

feed

Published
Kelly Keller
KELLY KELLER

Kelly Keller grew up in a family of lifelong Cubs fans and has been following the team since she was a kid. One of her favorite memories include watching summer games with her family, and she now covers the Cubs alongside her work in sports, lifestyle, wellness, and travel. A former Division I tennis player at the University of Arkansas and current professional on tour, she brings the same focus and discipline from the court into her reporting. She has written hundreds of stories for Tennishead and contributed to IntoPickleball, Tennis View Magazine, Business Insider, and several lifestyle and adventure outlets. Keller holds a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism and a master’s in Technical Writing. Originally from Laguna Beach, CA, she enjoys hiking and finding new trails to explore between tournaments, though she’s still figuring out how to pack six rackets and a pair of hiking boots in one carry-on.

Home/News