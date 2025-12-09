Cubs Outfielder To Represent Canada At 2026 World Baseball Classic

The 2026 preseason will be vitally important for Chicago Cubs outfielder Owen Caissie as he tries to earn a starting spot in what he hopes will be his first full season in Major League Baseball. But Caissie will spend a good chunk of spring training away from the Cubs, representing his country in the World Baseball Classic.

Caissie, 23, will be on Team Canada's WBC roster, according to Canada's general manager, Greg Hamilton. Cubs beat reporter Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune was first to report the news.

Born in Burlington, Ontario, Caissie was selected in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres out of Notre Dame High School. He was traded to Chicago that December along with pitcher Zach Davies and three other minor leaguers in a deal that brought Yu Darvish and Victor Caratini to San Diego.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the 2020 minor league season, Caissie never actually played a game in the Padres' organization.

Caissie in the 2023 World Baseball Classic

Canada outfielder Owen Caissie against Mexico during the World Baseball Classic at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In the 2023 WBC, Caissie played in three of Canada's four games, collecting three hits in 13 at-bats. In an 18-8 win over Great Britain at Chase Field in Phoenix, Caissie hit a go-ahead RBI single in the first inning, then launched a solo home run over the high wall in center field in the third.

Canada went 2-2 in the event, securing automatic qualification for the 2026 edition but failing to advance out of pool play. Despite participating in all five WBC tournaments, Canada has never made it past the group stage.

This year's Canadian team should have some firepower, though, with household names like Freddie Freeman, Josh Naylor and Tyler O'Neill potentially in the lineup. Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon, whose parents were born and raised in Canada, pitched for the Canadian team in the 2013 WBC.

After putting up huge numbers in the first half of 2025 at Triple-A Iowa, Caissie — the subject of trade rumors at the deadline before the Cubs decided to hold onto their top prospect — was promoted to the big leagues in August, where he made his debut in Toronto against his hometown Blue Jays.

He finished with just five hits in 27 at-bats, striking out 11 times before his season ended due to a concussion in mid-September.

With Kyle Tucker presumably headed elsewhere, Chicago has an opening in right field, with Ian Happ and Pete Crow-Armstrong entrenched in left and center, respectively. Seiya Suzuki was the primary right fielder in his first three years as a Cub, but moved to designated hitter this past year to accommodate Tucker.

Caissie has excellent speed and grades well defensively, so he could work his way into a more permanent role.

Caissie is the third Cub confirmed to be participating in the WBC, with Crow-Armstrong and left-hander Matthew Boyd on Team USA's roster. Canada is in Pool A, which will be played in San Juan, Puerto Rico, along with host Puerto Rico, Cuba, Panama and Colombia.