Two Chicago Cubs Superstars Named Among Top Defensive Players in MLB
The Chicago Cubs have looked like one of the best teams in baseball, firing on all cylinders.
Cubs pitchers rank No. 10 in baseball with a 3.69 ERA and the offense is ranked No. 2 in MLB with a 117 wRC+ (all stats through 60 games.
Less celebrated, but still among the best in the league is the defense. They have the third-best defensive runs saved mark at 40 and the rest of the key starts are still in the top-10.
More News: Cubs Insider Tempers Expectations About Pitchers They Might Land at Deadline
Without their elite defense, Chicago likely wouldn't be where they are right now.
Two Cubs stars were recently put into the spotlight individually by Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer in his "MLB's befenders of 2025" list.
Recent megastar breakout Pete Crow-Armstrong was the highest ranking Chicago player, falling in second place behind Athletics human highlight reel Denzel Clarke. There is no shame in finishing in second behind Clarke, at all.
More News: Four Cubs Prospects Who Could Become Trade Chips at This Year's Deadline
Crow-Armstrong has really been propelled into stardom for what he's doing at the plate, but it's important to remember that he is a wizard in the field as well.
The 23-year-old is third in outs above average at 11, tied for fifth in DRS at 10 and first in FRV with 11.
That's for all position players in the league as well. He is doing it in center field, one of the most important spots in the field.
More News: Chicago Cubs’ Shota Imanaga Dominates Again in Second Injury Rehab Start
It would be hard to say that he hasn't been the best center fielder in the league and should be a shoe-in for what will be the first of many NL Gold Glove Awards. He even has a shot at the NL Platinum Glove.
Crow-Armstrong has also been elite on offense, of course, with a .271/.304/.549 with 18 home runs and 22 stolen bases in 69 games.
The other Cubs star that made the list was second baseman Nico Hoerner, who came in at the eighth spot.
More News: Cubs Should Go All-In for Braves Ace in Blockbuster Trade To Fix Rotation
Hoerner has never really taken the leap that Chicago was hoping for him to at the plate, he still hasn't hit a home run this year, but his defensive upside has definitely been a plus.
He leads all second baseman in DRS, OAA and FRV. Like Crow-Armstrong, it feels like Hoerner is the current frontrunner for the NL Glove Glove.
Hoerner has remained super valuable to winning games while having a career-worst campaign at the plate.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.