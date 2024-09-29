How to Watch Chicago Cubs and Reds Sunday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Chicago Cubs are entering Sunday looking to play their last game of the 2024 season, coming against the Cincinnati Reds.
After taking the first two games of this three-game weekend series, the Cubs now look to complete the sweep against their divisional rival and head into the off-season on a high note.
Chicago will send righty Caleb Kilian (0-1, 7.94 ERA) to the mound on Sunday.
In his last appearance, Kilian allowed five earned runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out three in 5 2/3 innings and picked up his first loss of the season.
His last appearance was his only game in MLB this year and only the seventh over the last three seasons.
Kilian is a spot-starter, and will only be expected to eat innings today in the last game of the 2024 campaign for the Cubs.
Here is how Chicago will line up on Sunday:
1.) LF Ian Happ
2.) 2B Nico Hoerner
3.) DH Seiya Suzuki
4.) 1B Michael Busch
5.) 3B Isaac Paredes
6.) CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
7.) C Christian Bethancourt
8.) RF Kevin Alcantara
9.) SS Luis Vazquez
SP Caleb Kilian
The Reds will counter with a righty of their own in Hunter Greene (9-5, 2.83 ERA).
In his last start, Greene allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk while striking out four in three innings and picked up his fifth loss of the year.
Greene has had a breakout season for Cincinnati, setting new career-best marks in innings (146 1/3), ERA, starts (25), strikeouts (166), and WHIP (1.02).
Sunday will mark the third time that the Cubs have faced Greene this year, and while they have not gotten many hits off the righty, the ones they have gotten have done damage.
Chicago has combined to bat .178/.327/.467 against Greene this season with three home runs in 55 plate appearances.
Greene carries a 6.39 ERA against the Cubs this season but does have a 1-0 record in decisions for those two starts.
Here is how the Reds will line up on Sunday:
1.) 2B Jonathan India
2.) SS Elly De La Cruz
3.) DH Tyler Stephenson
4.) LF Spencer Steer
5.) CF TJ Friedl
6.) 1B Ty France
7.) RF Jake Fraley
8.) 3B Noelvi Marte
9.) C Luke Maile
SP Hunter Greene
The first pitch for Sunday's game is scheduled for 3:20 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast on the Marquee Sports Network and Bally Sports Ohio.
Chicago fans can listen to the game on 670 The Score or WRTO 1200.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!