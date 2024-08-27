Inside The Cubs

How to Watch, Stream Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates again on Tuesday as they look to rise above .500.

Aug 26, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (LC) and third baseman Isaac Paredes (RC) and right fielder Cody Bellinger (24) greet shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) crossing home plate on a grand slam home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
The Chicago Cubs are looking to get back above .500 on Tuesday when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In the first game of the series, the Cubs went on an offensive tear. They ended up beating the Pirates by a final score of 18-8. Chicago will look to replicate that success tonight.

A lot is at stake for the Cubs. The regular season is winding down quickly and Chicago is still 5.5 games out of a spot in the National League Wild Card. They will need to find a way to string wins together at a very high level to have any hope of getting into the postseason.

On the other side of the diamond, Pittsburgh is nine games out of a Wild Card spot. Their path to the postseason is much more improbable than Chicago's.

All of that being said, let's take a look at how you can watch tonight's game on television or via live stream and a quick look at the matchup as well.

How to Watch Cubs at Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, August 27th

Game Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Television: SportsNet PT

Live Stream: You can also stream the game on fubo.tv

About Today's Game

Looking at the starting pitching matchup this evening, fans should be in for a good game.

For the Cubs, ace pitcher Justin Steele will take the mound. He has started in 21 games this season, compiling a 4-5 record to go along with a 3.07 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP, a 3.9 K/BB ratio, and 123.0 innings pitched.

On the other side of the diamond, the Pirates will give the starting nod to 23-year-old Jared Jones. He has gone 5-6 this season in 16 starts, while also recording a 3.56 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP, a 3.6 K/BB ratio, and 91.0 innings pitched.

The pitching matchup tonight should be entertaining to watch. Both teams need wins if they want to stay alive. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

