How to Watch, Stream Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday
Over the last two games, no one could tell that the Chicago Cubs are not a playoff team. In the first two games of their current series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Cubs have looked like a serious contender.
Chicago came into Game 1 looking to take out their frustration of a tough loss the day before. They were able to do that, beating the Pirates down by a final score of 18-8. Last night, there was no hangover from the huge victory.
Instead, the Cubs gave Pittsburgh more. They ended up winning 9-5.
With the win, Chicago improved to 67-66. Finally, they were able to break the .500 mark.
Tonight, the Cubs will try to sweep the series and pick up their third win in a row against the Pirates.
How to Watch Cubs at Pirates
Game Day: Wednesday, August 28th
Game Time: 12:35 p.m. EST
Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Television: SportsNet PT
Live Stream: You can also stream the game on fubo.tv
About Today's Game
Taking the mound for Chicago will be longtime player and fan favorite Kyle Hendricks.
At 34 years old, he has suffered through a rough all-around year. In 23 games played and 18 starts, he has compiled a 3-10 record to go along wiht a 6.33 ERA, a 1.45 WHIP, a 2.3 K/BB ratio, and 101.0 innings pitched.
On the other side of the diamond, Pittsburgh will give the starting nod to rookie sensation Paul Skenes.
At 22 years old, he has become one of the most entertaining players in baseball. He has started in 17 games, going 8-2 with a 2.16 ERA, a 0.94 WHIP, a 5.2 K/BB ratio, and 104.0 innings pitched.
Clearly, the pitching matchup favors the Pirates. However, the Cubs' offense has been playing at a very high level in this series.
Hopefully, Chicago is able to overcome their pitching deficit in this game and come out with a huge series sweep as they continue trying to make a late-season run.