Insider Hints Chicago Cubs Won't Be Buyers At MLB Trade Deadline
The season has completely flipped for the Chicago Cubs over the past two months.
What was once viewed as a promising year looks to be ending in the same way it has over the past few campaigns, which is without a postseason bid.
There's a long list of things that have gone wrong, but ultimately, there was so much more the front office could've done to better this roster over the winter.
There were warranted questions about how the offense was going to look, and more than 70 games into the year, that's been answered.
The answer, however, isn't a good one.
8.5 games out of first place in the National League Central, the division almost looks out of reach with how they've played. Luckily for the Cubs, the National League as a whole hasn't been great this season.
Due to the struggles around the NL, they're just two games out of a Wild Card spot.
Every sign points to Chicago buying at the trade deadline. They made Craig Counsell the highest-paid manager in baseball during the offseason, an indication that they were willing to spend on free agents and make trades.
That wasn't the case in the winter, though.
With the July trade deadline approaching, there are many questions surrounding the Cubs.
Will the front office be aggressive? Do they not think they're good enough to buy?
On an episode of the "Fair Territory Podcast," MLB analyst Ken Rosenthal hinted at them potentially not being buyers.
"They have been, for the most part, a disappointment," Rosenthal said. "I don't know if panic is the right word, but they've got to be really concerned about where this season is going."
Rosenthal then added they thought they would be in a different position than they are now.
"They thought they'd be buyers in the NL Central, they thought they'd be a prominent team in the NL Central, and right now they are not," he said.
If Chicago doesn't do anything to improve this roster before the deadline, the fanbase will certainly let the front office know.
There will be plenty of options for them to get better, and even if it's just adding a bullpen arm and a bat to help the lineup, it's what needs to be done.
With multiple areas in need of help, there should be many moves. But, at the very least, a few marginal moves could help.