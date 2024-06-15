Chicago Cubs Boss Says Struggling Veteran Will Likely Return to Rotation
The Chicago Cubs suffered yet another disappointing loss on Friday, falling to the St. Louis Cardinals by a final score of 3-0. Once again, the team simply didn't show up.
Unfortunately, the loss came with an additional loss. Starting pitcher Jordan Wicks, who just returned from the IL, suffered yet another injury. It's expected that he will end up back on the IL.
Following the game, team manager Craig Counsell spoke out about Wicks and also revealed who is likely to step up and take his place in the starting rotation.
As shared by Tony Andracki of Watch Marquee, Counsell expects Wicks to head to the IL and also mentioned that he thinks it would make sense for Kyle Hendricks to slot back into the Cubs' rotation.
Hendricks, a longtime fan favorite and a key part of the 2016 World Series team, has struggled this season. Whether it be due to age or simply his stuff not being good enough anymore, things haven't gone well in his starts.
On the season, the 34-year-old right-hander has pitched in 12 games, starting in seven of those appearances. He has compiled an 0-4 record to go with a brutal 8.20 ERA and a 1.71 WHIP.
Hopefully, the return to the rotation goes better for Hendricks than his first stint as a starter went this year. Being relegated to the bullpen was a tough pill to swallow, but that was truthfully the best move Counsell could make.
With the loss, Chicago dropped to 33-37 on the season. The team simply can't find ways to win games and have blown 15 leads and counting this year.
If the Cubs are unable to turn the season around in the near future, they'll soon find themselves well out of playoff contention.
Jed Hoyer will have some tough decisions to make ahead of the MLB trade deadline. But, if things continue on their current trend, Chicago won't need to buy talent because there would be no way to compete for the playoffs.