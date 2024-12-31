Insider Says Chicago Cubs Adding Another Starter 'Seems Inevitable'
The Chicago Cubs are entering the upcoming campaign feeling better than they have in a while.
Not only were they able to get one of the best players in Major League Baseball onto their roster, but because of injuries, they were also able to get a look at some different pitching options who seem poised to take the next steps in their careers.
That's without looking at the other free agency signings they've made to boost their rotation and catching position, and the top prospects who could become factors in 2025.
All in all, the Cubs look poised to make a real playoff push.
Performing well and staying healthy will be the determining factor if that comes to fruition or not, but after the front office repeatedly gave lip service about wanting to build a contender, they finally have followed through on that statement.
Chicago will be looking to put some finishing touches on their winter upgrades, and according to Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic, another pitching addition is bound to happen.
"Whether it's a trade in the coming weeks or a late free-agent signing before the spring, it seems inevitable that one more starting pitcher will be added," he reported.
That shouldn't be too surprising.
Jed Hoyer has stated their goal is to add more pitching, but he didn't specify whether or not that was in the bullpen or another starting option.
The Cubs also have multiple younger arms they can choose from as well, with both Luke Little and Ben Brown having Major League experience.
Like before, Chicago likely won't be looking to add some of the high-profile starting pitchers available, so that means they'll search for a reclamation project or a veteran who can come in and eat up innings for them throughout the year.
Depth has been the buzzword of manager Craig Counsell.
He has repeatedly stated the Cubs need to have it in both pitching units, so with the front office looking to put their final touches on the roster before Opening Day, another starter could eventually becoming to Chicago.