Insider Says Chicago Cubs Aren't Done Searching For Bullpen Upgrades
It's already been a much different offseason for the Chicago Cubs compared to just one year ago.
After they strangely were idle following their decision to fire David Ross as manager and bring in Craig Counsell to take over that position, Jed Hoyer has seemingly decided not to make that same mistake this time around.
The Cubs have already made two acquisitions, trading for reliever Eli Morgan and catcher Matt Thaiss to be the backup for Miguel Amaya.
Those were two savvy moves made by the front office, addressing two clear areas of need while also not spending money on the open market to get those done which allows them to continue going after other options.
Recent history would suggest Chicago might sit back and kick their feet up for a bit, becoming content with what they were able to accomplish.
However, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic revealed that is not expected to be the case this winter.
"This is the start of the process. There will be more additions in the coming months ... According to a league source, the addition of Morgan does not indicate the end of the Cubs' search for relievers," the insider reports.
That should be music to the ears of this fanbase.
After the bullpen collapsed in 2023 and cost them a spot in the Wild Card round, the Cubs strangely did not address that concern last offseason. They opted to trade for a solid contributor and sign a former World Series champion as their two major moves.
Both turned out to be a disaster.
Coming off the best season of his career, Hector Neris could not duplicate that performance in Chicago, prompting the organization to move on from him with a shocking outright release.
Yency Almonte began his tenure with the Cubs strong, but a shoulder injury that required surgery ended his campaign in May after only pitching in 17 games.
He elected free agency after the year.
Hoyer and his front office know they have to make some major additions to this unit, and it's a great sign they don't see Morgan as the lone solution.
Who they might be interested in going after to fill out their bullpen remains to be seen, but expect them to continue being active throughout the winter.