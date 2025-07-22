Insider Says Cubs Have 'Checked In' With Pirates About Their Star
With the trade deadline right around the corner, the Chicago Cubs are going to be featured in a lot of rumors before July 31.
Now that they no longer are enjoying a comfortable lead in their division -- falling out of first place for the first time since April 2 -- it seems like they are going to need an aggressive deadline after all, not just to compete for a World Series, but to just win the NL Central.
Pitching is at the top of their board, but third base has become a popular target floated in recent weeks, with Matt Shaw not giving the Cubs much at that position.
Eugenio Suarez is the player who could be on the trade block that everyone is talking about -- and for good reason based on what he's done thus far -- but it's not a given that Chicago will land him.
In that case, having a backup plan is necessary, and it seems like Jed Hoyer is conintuing to keep his eye on Pittsburgh Pirates star Ke'Bryan Hayes.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Cubs are one of three teams that "checked in" regarding the veteran third baseman, with the Pirates looking destined to sell.
While Hayes might not be the headlining addition like Suarez would be, he still would provide elite defense at the hot corner.
If Chicago does go down the Hayes route, that would be an interesting decision based on the fact that he doesn't provide much at the plate in the short-term and he's under contract through 2029 with a club option for 2030, which would block Shaw from taking over.
Still, based on the repeated reports that the Cubs continue to have interest in making a move for Hayes ahead of the trade deadline, this is something to keep an eye on.
