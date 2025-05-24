Is Chicago Cubs Star Pete Crow-Armstrong the Next Face of Baseball?
The Chicago Cubs continue to win games in exciting fashion by playing an electric brand of baseball powered by an offense which cannot seem to stop scoring runs.
Though the beauty of this Cubs team is the fact that anyone in the lineup is capable of going off on any given night, there are clearly a couple of stars who stand out above the rest right now.
And there's no bigger star in the city of Chicago these days than Cubs center field sensation Pete Crow-Armstrong.
The youngster was already a fan favorite as a rookie with his relentless drive to make a defensive play, unique personality, and ability to unapologetically be himself. That was before he started hitting the ball.
Pete-Crow Armstrong Has Quickly Become Baseball's Biggest Star
While playing the same exhilarating way in the outfield and on the base paths, Crow-Armstrong has found a way this season to become elite with a bat in his hands at all, and the pay off has been him becoming arguably the best all around player in the National League.
After his two home runs on Friday night including a grand slam and another six RBI night to help take the opening game from the Cincinnati Reds, PCA on the season is now slashing an absurd .287/.319/.589 with 14 home runs and 45 RBI.
These are offensive numbers which would place him in the running for the MVP award completely independently of anything he does in the field or on base, which of course he does even better than he hits the ball.
Crow-Armstrong now leads the entire National League with a bWAR of 3.3 and second in all of baseball behind only New York Yankees star Aaron Judge, who might just be having the greatest hitting season of all time.
Coming into the year, hopes were high that if the 23-year-old was able to put it all together, he had the capability to be a perennial All-Star and give Chicago a great all around player with a decent bat as well.
Instead, Crow-Armstrong has shattered any sort of perceived ceiling anyone thought he might have had and made a definitive statement that he is on his way to becoming perhaps the best and brightest star in baseball.
If he can continue at the pace he's on, not only are the Cubs going to be a very tough out come playoff time, but Crow-Armstrong can become Chicago's first MVP since Kris Bryant in 2016.