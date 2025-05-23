Kyle Tucker Delivers Epic Quote on Insane State of Dynamic Cubs Lineup
The Chicago Cubs have the best offense in Major League Baseball and it has led to them forming a fairly comfortable lead in the National League Central.
Though the pitching is suspect and could cap the team's championship potential barring some major moves being made, this is a lineup which gives the Cubs a chance to win night in and night out.
Perhaps the best and most exciting part of the offense is how it has not been any one person in particular all season. Different and sometimes unexpected players have proven capable of going off at any point, and it seems like the team knows this.
After back-to-back games with a home run this week in the series victory against the Miami Marlins, Kyle Tucker spoke about this phenomenon and summed up how everyone in Chicago feels right now:
"We do a pretty good job as a lineup overall, it's never on one guy," Tucker began. "I mean everyone in our lineup for the most part pretty much rakes, so it makes it a little bit easier especially if you're not doing well that everyone else is there to pick you up."
After the series in Miami, the Cubs once again claimed the top spot in baseball in terms of runs scored and they fall at worst within the Top 5 in virtually every other category when it comes to hitting the baseball.
Though if there were a team MVP through this point in the season, Tucker is certainly one of those who has made a wonderful case.
Slashing .278/.387/.552 on the year with 12 home runs and 35 RBI along with providing tremendous defense and baserunning, Tucker has been everything Chicago thought he was and more whent they made an aggressive trade for him.
It certainly seems the star is enjoying playing for the Cubs, and though whether or not that leads to him being extended remains to be seen, it's all Chicago can ask for right now.
Cubs fans can strap in for what should be a very fun summer ahead at Wrigley Field with Tucker at the center of it.