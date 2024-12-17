Kyle Tucker Says He Is 'Open' to Contract Extension Talks With Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs pulled off a massive blockbuster to bring in Kyle Tucker, improving the overall profile of this team as they attempt to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
There's no doubt the star outfielder will help achieve those goals, but when seeing the package the front office gave up to bring Tucker to town, the next question the fan base had was if he would be just a one-year rental, or if he would be patrolling the outfield for multiple seasons.
Right now, there has been no indication the Cubs are going to pay the megadeal it likely would take for Tucker to sign on the dotted line and prevent himself from hitting the open market.
Chicago knew this might just be a one-year thing when they acquired him, but Jed Hoyer and company figured making the playoffs in 2025 was more important for the state of this franchise than ensuring they have long-term prosperity on paper.
But, there's a chance they could have their cake and eat it too.
Tucker spoke with Marquee Sports Network and was asked about the possibility of him signing an extension with the Cubs, something he answered with a clearly diplomatic response when saying he's open to the possibility.
Fans might be taken aback by the "lack of enthusiasm" from Tucker, but he's notoriously very shy and reserved, so that's just his personality.
The headline about him being open to an extension with Chicago is going to be eye-catching, but it's also the exact thing he should be saying at this point in time.
He's not going to ruffle any feathers in his new clubhouse by saying he's already looking forward to free agency, and he's not going to just say he's ready to sign a new contract with a team he's never played for.
That doesn't mean the Cubs can't get something done, but it's certainly going to be a challenge and will require the front office to offer more money than they have in franchise history.
In all likelihood he is going to hit the open market, but if Chicago opens up their wallet and hands him a contract he can't refuse, then they might be able to lock him up with an extension.