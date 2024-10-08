Latest Chicago Cubs Trade Idea Would Solve Their Biggest Issue
The Chicago Cubs have plenty to fix in their lineup. After ranking below average in nearly every major hitting category throughout the 2024 campaign, they should be exploring every possible scenario.
If they have to get creative to improve their roster, that's what Jed Hoyer needs to do. Factor in that he shouldn't have any financial constraints, and there's no reason for the Cubs not to be much better on that side of the baseball next year.
If they want to improve their lineup, adding a power bat seems to be the way to go. The reality of Major League Baseball moving forward is that teams need to hit home runs. Chicago lacked in that department, so it's something that has to be fixed.
On Monday, Jordan Campbell of FanSided proposed one of the best trade ideas of the offseason to help with that problem.
He wrote about how Brent Rooker could solve the Cubs' offensive issues, and his reasoning made perfect sense.
"Given the current status of the Athletics, there likely is no player on their roster anchored down. Rooker was a popular name at the Major League Trade Deadline this past season his 39 home runs in 2024 will make him a name that comes up in trade conversations this winter. Rooker is also under team control until 2028, meaning the Cubs would have a relatively affordable power hitter in their lineup for multiple seasons ahead. The Cubs also have the prospect capital that would appeal to a team like the Athletics."
It might not be the easiest trade to make, however.
Rooker doesn't hit free agency until the 2028 offseason, and as the Oakland Athletics have proven time and time again, they like guys who don't make much.
Factor that in with their move to Sacramento and the eventual move to Las Vegas, and keeping somebody like the 29-year-old should help bring fans to the ballpark.
However, as the Athletics have also shown during that span, they'll make trades just to make trades. They understand that one day, the Tennessee native will have to be paid.
Unless they plan on changing their ways, which is certainly possible considering the moves they'll make in the next few campaigns, there's a scenario where Chicago could land him.
The issue on that front, however, is that he'd be expensive. If they were to trade him, they'd want some of the Cubs' top prospects in return.
Nonetheless, if that's what it'd take, making a trade for the slugger who hit 39 home runs seems to be the way to go.