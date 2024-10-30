Latest Prediction Isn’t Promising for Chicago Cubs Target With Massive Power
The Chicago Cubs roster isn't where it needs to be. From a pure talent standpoint, specifically on the offensive side of the baseball, the Cubs need to get better.
They could take a few different approaches this winter. If Chicago wants to compete in the near future, they need to find proven bats. However, if they believe some of their youngsters could come up and make an impact for them in the future, perhaps they won't spend as much as some are hoping for.
Around baseball, there aren't many teams in a better position than the Cubs to improve. They have the prospects to trade and money to spend. However, if the front office doesn't want to move any of those prospects, that's when the issues could come into play.
Nonetheless, they still have money to spend on free agents, and multiple veteran hitters will be available for them to sign on the open market.
Of those includes Eugenio Suarez. Suarez is an interesting name for multiple reasons. On one hand, the right-handed hitter has struggled at points throughout his career.
However, when he's at the top of his game, he can swing it at an elite level. That includes the 2024 campaign, when he posted a 116 OPS+ and hit 30 home runs. He's hit at least 30 home runs in three of the past four years, something Chicago could use in the middle of their lineup.
The question regarding Suarez is how much his potential free agency contract might be. He also has a team option with the Arizona Diamondbacks, which leads to more worries about potentially landing him.
That situation could very well play out, too, as Jim Bowden of The Athletic predicted the Diamondbacks to exercise his option.
"The Diamondbacks acquired Eugenio Suárez from Seattle last offseason in hopes of improving their power. Suárez certainly delivered with 30 home runs and 100 RBIs. He finished in the 96th percentile in sweet spot percentage and played solid defense at the hot corner, finishing in the 82nd percentile in range (outs above average). The Diamondbacks hold a $15 million option for 2025 ($2 million buyout) that they’ll likely pick up."
There are a few elite hitters on the market, so Suarez might not be considered a player teams would want to spend money on.
Still, if he were to become a free agent, a team looking to fix their lineup could use him. The Cubs perfectly fit that description, so it'd make sense to check in on him at least.