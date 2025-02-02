Look: Sacramento Stadium Chicago Cubs Will Visit in March Under Renovation
The Chicago Cubs drew the short straw, so to speak. They’ll be the first Major League team to visit Sacramento when the Athletics start the regular season on March 31.
The Athletics won’t open the season at home. They’ll actually start the campaign at Seattle on March 27, the start of a four-game series.
That gives the folks working on the renovation at Sutter Health Park a little more time to get things done. The Triple-A home of the Sacramento River Cats, affiliated with the San Francisco Giants, will be the Athletics’ home until its stadium in Las Vegas is ready.
By the looks of things, there is still plenty of work to be done.
Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle, was in Sacramento covering a Giants fan event and stopped by the park.
The stadium is still definitely still under renovation.
Sutter Health Park has a capacity of 14,014 with 10,632 bowl seats and space for 2,566 on the Toyota Home Run Hill when it hosts minor league games. Per the Sacramento Bee, more than 74,000 people have signed up for tickets for the game with the Cubs. Season tickets are already sold out.
With the move, there are renovations underway to make sure the clubhouses meet Major League standards, with ABC 10 reporting the cost is at least $7 million. It includes a new scoreboard, upgrades to club areas and putting in a new grass field that will serve both teams.
Sacramento has roughly two months to make sure the stadium is ready for the opener.
By then, the Cubs will already be six games into their campaign. Chicago will get a head start on the regular season when it travels to Tokyo for this year’s Japan Series, a two-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 18-19.
The series may feature two superstar Japanese pitchers going against one another in the Cubs’ Shota Imanaga and the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani.
After Chicago returns to Arizona to resume spring training, they’ll continue the regular season with a four-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks from March 27-30 before heading to Sacramento for the three-game series with the Athletics.
The Cubs don’t play a game at Wrigley Field until April 4 when they host the San Diego Padres.
Due to the early start to the regular season, the Cubs will report to spring training early. Pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 9, while position players will report on Feb. 14.