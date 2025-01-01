Los Angeles Dodgers Predicted To Land Chicago Cubs Top Remaining Free Agent Target
The Chicago Cubs are considered one of the very few potential suitors for right-hander Roki Sasaki. Sasaki, arguably the best free agent available this winter, would be a dream addition for the Cubs.
However, with Japanese players typically staying on the West Coast, there's reason to be worried for Chicago fans. If the youngster wants to play closer to home and in California, why wouldn't he head to the Los Angeles Dodgers?
Well, it isn't as easy as that. Unlike prior free agent cases, the Dodgers don't have the upper hand with money. While that's far from why many of their players sign with them, it's an important factor.
International rules only allow Sasaki to sign for up to $7.5 million, meaning the Cubs and the others involved can't get outbid.
Los Angeles is still a desirable landing spot, perhaps more than Chicago. Regarding cities, Los Angeles is an incredible place with beautiful weather. Chicago is gorgeous, but the weather factor could be an issue.
For a pitcher who wants to be at his best, throwing in the cold for the first couple of months of each campaign might not be appealing. Nonetheless, Sasaki has some sort of interest in the Cubs. They were able to meet with him and reports indicate Chicago feels confident in potentially signing him.
Despite that, R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports believes Sasaki will join the Dodgers this winter, adding the benefits of playing for an organization of Los Angeles' status.
"My free-agent rankings are based on expected average annual value, but I took some creative liberties with that methodology to slot in Sasaki as high as I did... In theory, Sasaki's limited earning potential should make his free agency an open affair. I'm still sticking with my original guess. I may not know what, precisely, Sasaki values most in his employer, but the Dodgers seem to offer any and everything a player could want: excellent player development staff; prestige; championship aspirations; and even some familiar faces in Team Japan teammates Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto."
Anderson touched on it, but these were all known. The Dodgers are the best team in baseball, and he could join some former Team Japan teammates.
The Cubs will have to hope that Sasaki wants to be an ace on a staff. He could have that opportunity in Los Angeles, but Chicago would certainly give him a chance to be the top guy in its rotation. If that's important to him, it needs to be a selling point.