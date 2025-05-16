This Surprising Cubs Reliever Has Taken a Massive Step and Now Appears to Be a Star
Through the incredible start to the season for the Chicago Cubs, much of the attention has understandably revolved around the offense.
With the lineup putting up historic numbers and a pitching staff that at times has not held up its end of the bargain, it makes sense why much of the discourse revolves around the bats.
Entering the season, the bullpen was seen as a major weakness and that fear has proven to be founded in truth.
With a collective 4.59 ERA that ranks 22nd in all of baseball, the relievers have not been reliable as a unit with chances to win games.
It has not been a complete disaster though, and there's a couple of guys who have really stepped up in a major way.
Porter Hodge has been the most notable, but there's another name in the bullpen who is putting up some insane stats.
Daniel Palencia Has Been Sensational for Chicago
Palencia has not seen a ton of action with 11 appearances and 13 innings pitched, but he has posted some borderline elite stats when given the opportunity.
With a 1.38 ERA and 0.769 WHIP and 13 strikeouts led by a blazing fast ball that reaches into the triple digits, Palencia has blown hitters away when he's been given the chance.
He's not just a flame thrower either, his command has taken a leap this season and he seems to be filling up the zone better than ever before to this point.
Originally acquired in a trade with the Athletics back in 2021, Palencia made his big league debut in 2023 and has struggled to stick in the Major Leagues since then.
Over the first 37 appearances of his career across 2023 and 2024, Palencia had pitched to a 5.02 ERA and 1.442, showing promise with his big arm but not being able to do much with it.
He has come somewhat out of nowhere this year to be a reliable option and potentially even eventually the team's closer.
If Palencia can keep up this pace, he could have every opportunity to be pitching in some huge moments for the Cubs this season.