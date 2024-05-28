Milwaukee Brewers Fans Troll Chicago Cubs and Craig Counsell on Monday
Monday wasn't the first time the Chicago Cubs played their rival Milwaukee Brewers this season, but it was the first time that Craig Counsell returned to face his old team.
It was shocking to everyone across Major League Baseball when the all-time winningest manager in Brewers history decided to not re-sign and departed for the rival Cubs as a free agent.
Chicago made him the highest-paid baseball skipper ever in hopes that he could elevate this roster and future iterations into becoming a perennial contender.
That looked like the case early on as they had to navigate multiple injuries to key contributors while still putting together a winning season and holding a lead in the NL Central at one point.
However, things have fallen off a bit for the Cubs, having lost five straight and eight out of their last 10 games to put them at .500 on the year.
Milwaukee fans were ready for Counsell's return, booing him during the video tribute put together by their organization.
After they put up five runs in the eighth inning to hand Chicago the loss, their fans decided it was time to get some revenge of their own, taunting Cubs fans on their way out of the ballpark.
This is what makes sports great.
Rivalries between franchises and their fanbases fuel regional battles and make divisional races that much more interesting, especially when things could be tight like in the NL Central.
There are still three more games to go in this series, so there is plenty of time for Chicago to get the last laugh before heading out of town.
But, it's safe to say Brewers fans are savoring this moment as one person on social media dropped a diss track aimed at Counsell.
Even Cubs fans have to applaud the effort that went into this.
Here's the other thing, though.
While Milwaukee fans are clearly bitter about Counsell leaving to take a job with their rivals and are having a little fun at the expense of him right now, it's not going to change the fact that Chicago got their guy.
Counsell will be on the North Side barring something completely unforseen.
Now, hopefully the Cubs are able to get out of this series with a victory.