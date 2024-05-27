Chicago Cubs Skipper Hears Boos From Brewers Fans During First Game Back
The Chicago Cubs are reeling right now.
As losers of seven out of 10 games entering Monday's action, they desperately need to turn their offense around if they're going to compete for a spot in the playoffs come fall.
After their disappointing two-game sweep against their division rival St. Louis Cardinals to end their homestand, the Cubs hit the road to face another NL Central opponent in the Milwaukee Brewers.
Because of what transpired this offseason with Craig Counsell electing to become Chicago's new manager after leaving the Brewers, this already contentious rivalry is expected to get that much more heated for as long as he's there and both teams are competitive.
Coming into Monday, that's the case as Milwaukee held a 3.5 game lead over the Cubs.
This was also the first time that Counsell has returned to face his old team since taking over his new position, something the franchise thought deserved a video tribute.
However, it doesn't seem like the fans were ready to thank the 53-year-old skipper for his time with the Brewers as he received a ton of boos from the crowd.
It makes sense.
There is always going to be a section of any fanbase who is bitter about someone leaving to take the same job with their rival team. Just because Counsell had great moments in Milwaukee doesn't mean the fans are going to be happy to see him lead their rival team from Chicago into their ballpark.
The manager also had to know something like this would come after his decision.
Even though his contract had expired, Counsell still could have returned to his former team instead of taking the Cubs' offer of $40 million over five years to become the highest paid manager in the sport's history.
Either way, the boos aren't going to change the fact that Chicago now has one of the game's top managers in their dugout.
Time will tell if Counsell and the Cubs made the right decision.