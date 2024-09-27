MLB Expert Reveals Top Hitters for Chicago Cubs During 2024 Season
There was a lot of optimism surrounding the Chicago Cubs coming into the 2024 season.
After winning 83 games in 2023, there was hope they would build off of that success and parlay it into a playoff appearance. The addition of Craig Counsell as manager was expected to push them over the hump.
Unfortunately, that bump in production never came.
The Cubs are currently 81-78 with four games remaining in the regular season, eliminated officially from the playoff race last week. It is the fourth straight campaign that they won’t be playing in October.
An early-season hole was too much to climb out of as Chicago was never able to string together extended winning streaks. Whenever one part of the team would get going, another would go ice cold.
Despite the lack of success overall, there were a few players who showed out. One of those players was outfielder Seiya Suzuki, who Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report selected as the team’s top position player in 2024.
“Seiya Suzuki is having a quietly excellent season for the Cubs, hitting .281/.361/.482 with 27 doubles, 21 home runs, 73 RBI, 16 steals and 3.4 WAR in his third season in the majors. The 30-year-old has two seasons remaining on his five-year, $85 million deal, and he has developed into one of the better corner outfielders in the National League,” the MLB expert wrote.
In the prime of his career, Suzuki is someone that the Cubs will be relying on as a cornerstone piece for years to come. Possessing a well-rounded skill set, the only blemish on his resume is that he has missed at least 24 games each year as a Major Leaguer.
Second on the list is the versatile Ian Happ, the second longest-tenured player on the team behind starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks. He has the highest WAR on the team.
No. 3 on the list would not have been predicted coming into the year. Michael Busch, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in January, has been good with his first chance at everyday playing time.
Fourth is shortstop Dansby Swanson. This speaks to how lightly producing the lineup was in 2024 he has not quite lived up to the big free agency contract he signed in December 2022.
Rounding out the top five was Cody Bellinger, who returned to Chicago after resurrecting his career in 2023. However, Reuter wonders if the team is hoping he declines his player option.
“With rookies Michael Busch and Pete Crow-Armstrong occupying the two positions Cody Bellinger has played in the past, the front office might be rooting for him to opt out this offseason rather than staking claim to his $27.5 million salary for 2025.”
If Bellinger opts to move on, that is a nice chunk of change the team can use to address needs elsewhere. The pitching staff, specifically the bullpen, could use some help this winter.