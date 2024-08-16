MLB Insider Drops Major Prediction for Chicago Cubs Star's Future
The Chicago Cubs are still holding out hope that they can make a late-season run to get into the MLB postseason. While that may not be very likely at this point in time, there is still a chance.
Jed Hoyer and the front office are hoping for the same, but there is no question that they are already looking ahead to the offseason.
It's very likely that the Cubs will look to be aggressive during the offseason. Hoyer has been vocal about wanting the team to be back into serious contention in 2025. In order to make that happen, he will need to add some talent to the roster.
One of the biggest questions of the offseason will have to do with star first baseman and outfielder Cody Bellinger. He will have the opportunity to opt out of his current deal and test free agency should he choose to do so.
While no one knows what Bellinger will decided to do, one MLB insider has made a prediction.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post offered his thoughts on the situation. He doesn't think that Bellinger will be going anywhere.
"I think this is the one that will not opt out. Obviously a terrific player, versatile guy, but I would say that he would stay."
Chicago would likely love for Bellinger to make this decision. He is one of the best bats on the roster and when healthy has proven that he can power a lineup.
During the 2024 MLB season, Bellinger has dealt with nagging injuries and has missed some time. He has played in 92 games this year, batting .276/.335/.425 to go along with 12 home runs and 46 RBI.
Obviously, those weren't the numbers that he was hoping to put up. However, he has still been productive when he has been on the field.
At 29 years old, the former NL MVP has not had a good enough year to opt out. Sticking around at least one more year and focusing on bouncing back stronger in 2025 would be a wise decision.
Bellinger staying would also give the Cubs a chance to focus on other areas of need. They could use a catcher, a closer, and potentially one more big bat.
The upcoming offseason will be a pivotal one for Chicago. Bellinger seems likely to stay, but anything could happen between now and then.