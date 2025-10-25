MLB Insider Names Intriguing Free Agent Fit For Cubs
When one thinks about where the Chicago Cubs could most stand to improve this offseason, the infield isn't the first thing that comes to mind.
This is because Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner have already cemented themselves as Chicago's middle infield staples, both of whom produced solid 2025 campaigns (although Hoerner is still set to become a free agent after the 2026 season). Of course, Michael Busch is primed to be the Cubs' long-term first baseman after having a breakout 2025 regular season.
Instead, most expect that if Chicago is going to make any noteworthy moves, it will probably be in the outfield (whether by re-signing superstar slugger Kyle Tucker or finding his replacement if he signs elsewhere), or by adding a quality arm to the starting rotation. There's no doubt that they'll either re-sign one of the many relievers they had in 2025 who are entering free agency, or replace them by signing other bullpen pieces, as well.
If Chicago is going to upgrade their infield, it will be at third base. While some within the organization still believe Matt Shaw can be the Cubs' third baseman of the future, others believe that Chicago would be wise to add another player there this winter.
And that other player could be someone who has never played in MLB before.
Insider Links Cubs to Kazuma Okamoto
Japanese infielder Kazuma Okamoto will be posted by his Yomiuri Giants NPB team this winter, which means that he'll be available for MLB teams to sign. Okamoto is a six-time NPB All-Star and has three home run titles, despite being just 29 years old.
And in an October 22 article, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed the Cubs as one of three potential free agency fits for Okamoto.
There's no question that Okamoto has been one of Japan's best hitters over the past several seasons. However, there are some questions about whether this success will translate to the major leagues.
What's for sure is that Okamoto can play both third and first base, but is a much more obvious fit at third base for Chicago, given that Michael Busch is already manning first.
Okamoto would cost a lot less than signing some of MLB's more proven free agent third baseman, such as Alex Bregman. And this could mean that Chicago could get an All-Star caliber player at a bargain if they decide to pursue Okamoto this winter.
