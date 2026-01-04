Insider Names Cubs' New Year's Resolution With Kyle Tucker Likely Departing

This offseason has been fairly quiet for the Chicago Cubs outside of some bullpen signings. With the departure of key relievers Brad Keller, Drew Pomeranz, and Daniel Palencia, management filled the gaps with Hoby Milner, Phil Maton and Hunter Harvey.

Jed Hoyer is working to address the depth in both their relievers and starting rotation, but one thing that is seemingly going unnoticed is the production Kyle Tucker is going to take with him once he (likely) departs the team.

That being said, the Cubs are likely going to be looking inside the clubhouse to make up for the 20+ home runs and 70+ RBI season that Tucker just had, which heavily contributed to their 92-win season.

If that is the case, then Zachary Rymer of Bleacher Report has one clear New Year's resolution for the Cubs:

"Make 'em forgot about Tucker. Tucker's time on the North Side wasn't unforgettable, as he slumped for much of 2025 as he tried to play through pain. Yet the Cubs still got 4.6 rWAR out of him, so it's eyebrow-raising that they don't seem to care about re-signing or replacing him."

For Chicago to steal back the division from the Brewers and get into the playoffs in 2026, they will have to rely on multiple players to come through offensively, which includes their stars, but also the top prospects Chicago will potentially be pulling up in Owen Caissie or Moises Ballesteros.

Cubs hitters currently on the roster

Counting on Michael Busch and Seiya Suzuki seems to be a given for Hoyer and Craig Counsell. Those two should be among the team leaders in homers and RBI as the two best all-around offensive weapons on the roster.

Closely behind would be Pete-Crow Armstrong. At first glance, PCA should be included with the duo above as he batted in 95 runs and launched 31 homers, but it wasn't his overall performance that was the problem.

PCA batted .216 in the second half and had an OPS well under .650, with his struggles at the plate continuing throughout their playoff run. If the Cubs will make up for the loss of the 2x Silver Slugger, Crow-Armstrong will need to show consistency across the season.

Hoerner's near .300 batting average was a beautiful display, but the Cubs need more from him. Their second baseman only had seven home runs and 61 RBI, which won't be enough to make up Tucker's production loss.

The Cubs will have their work cut out for them in 2026 without Tucker, but they have the talent on the team. Now it is just time for them to step up to the challenge.

