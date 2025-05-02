MLB Insider Names Surprising Chicago Cubs Player as April All-Star
The Chicago Cubs are 19-13 heading into their weekend series with the Milwaukee Brewers. They are first in the NL Central, and it looks like the division is theirs to lose.
The Cubs have been respectable on the mound, but their offensive output has stolen the show.
As a team, the Cubs rank first in runs scored, third in home runs, third in walks drawn and second in OPS. Chicago seems to always have someone on base, and they are very good at driving that runner in.
Kyle Tucker, Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ are the usual suspects. They are playing great baseball, but Carson Kelly has surprisingly been a big part of the production offensively.
Kelly signed a two-year deal with the Cubs this offseason. He was meant to be a backup to Miguel Amaya while the team awaits the arrival of Moises Ballesteros. However, he has proven that he does not intend to lose his spot on the big league roster.
The veteran catcher is off to one of the best starts of his career. He is slashing .360/.507/.840 with seven home runs, 21 RBI and 13 runs scored in 17 games played. Additionally, the right-handed batter has 15 walks to just six strikeouts.
The 30-year-old hit for the cycle earlier this season, which was the first time a Cubs catcher has accomplished that feat in decades.
With this start to the year, MLB Insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has named Kelly the National League All-Star at catcher for the month of April.
Among National League catchers with at least 65 plate appearances, Kelly is first in home runs, RBI, wRC+, WAR, walk percentage and he has the lowest strikeout percentage. He has been the best offensive catcher in the National League and a top-five backstop in the MLB.
When it comes to the All-Star game, it will be interesting to see if Kelly can keep up this production until July. He has not shown any signs of slowing down, but slumps are a part of baseball. The former first-round pick just needs to make sure the slump he inevitably endures is not a long one.
For now, he is on track to make his first career All-Star game. Whether or not Kelly starts the Midsummer Classic will depend on if he keeps up this offensive pace for the next few months.