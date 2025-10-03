MLB Sets Cubs vs Brewers Times & TV For First Two NLDS Games In Milwaukee
The Chicago Cubs' 3-1 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League wild card playoff series earned them another shot at their pesky NL Central rival Milwaukee Brewers.
The Cubs, the No. 4 seed in the NL playoffs, will start their NL Division Series with the Brewers, the No. 1 seed, on Saturday at American Family Ballpark. Once the New York Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of their American League wild card series, the Cubs and Brewers’ first two games times were set.
The Cubs and Brewers will play each other in the first game of the day on Saturday, set for 1:08 p.m. central, on TBS and HBO Max. Game 2 is set for Monday and will begin at 8:08 p.m. central, with coverage on TBS, truTV and HBO Max. Over-the-air carriers are subject to change.
The game times for the remaining games of the series will be released later. The remaining games will be broadcast on TBS or truTV, along with HBO Max. The winner advances to the NL Championship Series against the winner of the series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Cubs get one day of rest before starting the series. Their rotation will benefit from the off day on Sunday and another off day on Tuesday when the series shifts to Chicago for Game 3 at Wrigley Field. The only two games set for back-to-back days are Games 3 and 4, with Game 4, if necessary, set for Thursday.
Cubs vs. Brewers This Season
Milwaukee won the NL Central and the season series with the Cubs. In early May, the two met in Milwaukee with the Brewers winning two out of three games. The two teams met again in June in Chicago for a three-game series. The series was split, with one game postponed due to weather.
Milwaukee lost a three-game series with Chicago in July at home, with the Cubs taking two out of three games. The Brewers and Cubs met for a rare five-game series in August, which included a doubleheader to make up the postponed game. The Brewers won three of the five games and remained in control of the division race.
The Cubs are seeking their first trip to the NLCS since 2017.
Cubs vs Brewers National League Division Series
(Best-of-five)
No. 4 Chicago Cubs vs. No. 1 Milwaukee Brewers
- Game 1: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, 1:08 p.m. CT, TBS/HBO Max
- Game 2: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, 8:08 p.m. CT, TBS/truTV/HBO Max
- Game 3: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, time TBA, TBS/truTV/HBO Max
- Game 4: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Thursday, time TBA, TBS/truTV/HBO Max (if necessary)
- Game 5: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, Oct. 11, Time TBA, TBS/truTV/HBO Max (if necessary)
Note: Carriers and times are subject to change.
