Multiple Intriguing Pitchers Headline List of Chicago Cubs Players Out of Options
Roster decisions for the Chicago Cubs are starting to be made with their Opening Day contest coming on March 18 in Japan against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
There haven't been any surprise cuts yet, but that was also in part because two of their projected contributors - Nico Hoerner and Matt Shaw - have either already been confirmed to not be making the trip or are expected to miss it.
The Cubs have done a good job building depth this winter, something they have lacked the past couple years which negatively affected them when they were plagued by injuries.
But to sustain this level of depth, Chicago has to be careful about who they are cutting from their active roster when that time comes since they have six notable players out of options entering the 2025 season, per Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors.
-Miguel Amaya, C
-Vidal Brujan, IF/OF
-Julian Merryweather, RP
-Tyson Miller, RP
-Justin Steele, SP
-Keegan Thompson, RP
Justin Steele won't be designated for assignment at any point, so he doesn't factor into this conversation, but the other five are interesting to discuss.
Miguel Amaya probably falls into the same category as Steele since he's the Cubs starting catcher and is still expected to ascend with more Major League reps coming his way this year. But the production they got from that position in 2024 was not up to par for a contending team, and Amaya's struggles played a part in that.
With star prospect Moises Ballesteros knocking on the door, Amaya has to start taking the next step forward in his career.
The trio of pitchers - Julian Merryweather, Tyson Miller and Keegan Thompson - will be interesting to monitor.
If this was last season, they would be virtually guaranteed to stay on the roster since the bullpen was a mess for Chicago for years, but after upgrading that unit by making free agency signings and savvy trades, the coaching staff and front office can be a bit more picky this season when it comes to who fills out the relief staff.
With that said, all three should be safe barring massive struggles.
Vidal Brujan is the most likely player to be designated for assignment out of this group, but with the injuries to Hoerner and Shaw, he could find himself in the mix for Opening Day with a good spring, potentially carving out a role going forward if he plays well.