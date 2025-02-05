New Chicago Cubs Star Named Possible Free-Agent Target for NL Rival
The Chicago Cubs and their fans have not even gotten to see superstar trade acquisition Kyle Tucker play a game for the club yet, but speculation already abounds about where Tucker may sign as a free agent after this upcoming season.
According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Philadelphia Phillies could be a potential suitor for Tucker should the 28-year-old outfielder exercise his right to become a free agent upon the conclusion of the 2025 campaign.
The Cubs made a blockbuster deal in December that saw them acquire Tucker from the Houston Astros in exchange for third baseman Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and highly-regarded prospect Cam Smith.
The move signaled a new era for the Cubs, who seemed to be pushing their chips in to re-establish themselves as a real contender in the National League for the first time this decade.
Tucker is set to form a formidable outfield unit with Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki and dynamic young center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, with one of the group playing the role of designated hitter on a given day.
Combined with a projected infield featuring Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner, Michael Busch and Matt Shaw, the Cubs have an entire lineup of players projected to surpass a wRC+ of 100 aside from the defensively inclined Crow-Armstrong and the catcher's spot, according to Fangraphs.
Despite missing over half of the 2024 season due to injury, Tucker had the best year of his career in terms of his triple slash, with a .289 average, .408 on-base percentage and .585 slugging percentage, the latter two of which were career highs.
The trade is sure to make the Cubs better in 2025, and in the immediate aftermath of the move, there was optimism that Chicago would be able to find a way to sign Tucker to a long-term deal that would keep him in blue for the foreseeable future.
But the organization's decision to take Tucker to arbitration rather than reach an agreement on his compensation for the 2025 campaign may have served to sour the relationship between the two parties, and could make Tucker and his camp more likely to exercise his right to test the free agent market after the year.
The two sides did reach a deal to avoid arbitration, but only after the two sides filed.
If Tucker does hit the market, it would be difficult to envision him returning to the Cubs, as he'll still be within his prime (29 on Opening Day 2026), and is the exact sort of complete bat that the organizations who have displayed more aggression in talent acquisition will covet.
That certainly includes the Phillies, who could see Tucker's availability as the opportunity to pair Bryce Harper with another elite left-handed outfield bat.