Chicago Cubs Are 'Strong Player' in Pursuit of Kyle Tucker
The Chicago Cubs have done a good job of bolstering their roster at positions of need in the bullpen and at the backup catcher spot, but they have yet to make a major splash that could put this team over the top.
That could change quickly, though.
Per Joel Sherman of The New York Post, trade talks centered around Houston Astros superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker are starting to pick up, and the Cubs are right in the thick of things.
"The Cubs are seen as a strong player for the lefty-swinger," the insider reports.
Pulling this off would be huge.
Tucker is undoubtedly one of the best players in all of Major League Baseball, let alone at his position in right field.
The price to acquire the superstar is going to be steep.
"The Astros are prioritizing major league-ready corner infielders and starting pitching if they move Tucker. In first baseman Matt Shaw (the Cubs' top prospect, according to MLB.com), third baseman Cam Smith and 2024 All-Star Isaac Paredes, Chicago has pieces that are attractive to Houston, which is bracing to lose third baseman Alex Bregman in free agency," Sherman reports.
How willing they would be to part with any of those three piece will be seen.
What also complicates things further are the trade rumors surrounding their own stars Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki.
Bellinger could be someone who gets shipped to the Astros alongside some of the top prospects since Houston has a major need at first base. But that creates a problem with Suzuki, who wants to play in right field but has worse defense than Tucker.
That's something that can be solved at a later date by Chicago.
If they can acquire Tucker, that is the splash move they needed to make this winter to get themselves back into playoff contention.
This will be something to continue monitoring throughout the offseason.