New NL Team Connected As Trade Suitor for Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger
Cody Bellinger, the star first baseman and outfielder for the Chicago Cubs, has become a very popular name over the last couple of weeks.
With the MLB trade deadline right around the corner, Bellinger is becoming a popular trade candidate for teams needing first base or outfield help. The Cubs, due to their struggles, could become a seller and Bellinger would be one of the most likely players to be traded.
Assuming he does hit the open market, quite a few teams have been listed as potential suitors. A new team is starting to be mentioned as a landing spot for Bellinger.
CBS Sports has listed three potential trade suitors for Bellinger and among them were the Washington Nationals. The other two teams were the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners.
Here is what they had to say about Bellinger potentially being traded ahead of the deadline.
"With the way the season has spiraled for the Cubs, we think they have to at least contemplate listening to offers for Bellinger. Remember, his three-year pact allows him to opt out after each season, meaning there's no actual assurance either way that he'll be on Chicago's roster come Opening Day 2025. We'll concede that Bellinger isn't having as good of a year as he did in 2023, and that teams may have additional concerns about his unusual profile as a result. That, in turn, could make it more likely that he stays in place -- either because teams are concerned he'll opt-in and decline, or because teams try to use that possibility to leverage the Cubs into a worse return. A well-timed heater between now and the deadline could change things, however, and even in this current reality, he's an above-average contributor capable of standing in center field. That's something."
During the 2024 MLB season thus far, Bellinger has played in 77 games. He has hit nine home runs to go along with 37 RBI while batting .266/.326/.411.
Clearly, those numbers are down from what he produced in 2023. However, he has still shown the ability to impact the game at the plate.
At 28 years old, Bellinger could be a long-term fit for whoever acquires him. He has two years left on his current deal, although he does have opt-out ability in each of those two years.
While it's likely that Bellinger could opt out of his deal after the 2024 season, the team that trades for him could work to lock him up long-term.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding Chicago over the next couple of weeks. Bellinger, in particular, will be talked about a lot as the trade deadline draws closer.