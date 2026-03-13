Chicago Cubs Get Encouraging Update on Justin Steele

The Chicago Cubs' rotation already looks menacing. Starters Edward Cabrera, Matthew Boyd, Cade Horton, Shota Imanaga and others make up one of the deepest rotations in the sport.

It could soon get even deeper.

Sam Olbur of the Locked On Cubs Podcast reported that Cubs starter Justin Steele is facing live hitters today.

In case you missed the report on the show, @J_Steele21 is facing live hitters today!! — Sam Olbur (@SamOlbur) March 13, 2026

While he's not fully back, this is great news for Steele to pitch in meaningful games soon.

Why is this such a huge developement?

Steele is coming back from elbow surgery in April of 2025. This injury limited Steele to just four games (22.2 innings) in 2025.

The Cubs drafted Steele in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of high school. However, it would be a long road to the majors for Steele, who would not debut until 2021.

That year, he pitched in 20 games (nine starts) to a 4.26 ERA. While he put up average to below-average numbers that year, Cubs fans got a glimpse of what was to come. He struck out 59 batters in 57 innings, a sign of good stuff.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

In 2022, Steele broke out. He pitched to a 3.18 ERA in 24 starts (119 innings), striking out 126 batters. The following season, Steele pitched to a 3.06 ERA in 30 starts (173.1 innings), striking out 176 batters and walking just 36.

This was his premier year. He would make the All-Star Game and finished fifth in National League Cy Young voting.

In 2024, he pitched in 24 games (134.2 innings), but still produced a 3.07 ERA with 135 strikeouts.

When healthy, he is an elite pitcher. However, Steele has only pitched in 25+ games once in his career. Entering his age-31 season, Steele must prove his health over the next couple of seasons. He will be a free agent after the 2027 season.

What does this mean for the Cubs pitching staff?

While Steele will no longer have to be the ace of this team, it is still a boost to a Cubs pitching staff that was already elite.

Jameson Taillon, who started 23 games for the Cubs in 2025, should be moved to the bullpen as soon as Steele is ready, likely moving to a long-relief role.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Other starters such as Colin Rea, Javier Assad, Ben Brown and Jordan Wicks will be moved to the bullpen, and used as depth should a rotation pitcher get hurt.

The Cubs will be fortunate to regain Steele's services to help them in their contention window. The question is: can he stay healthy?