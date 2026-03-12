Cubs Star Matt Shaw Reveals Why New Role 'Feels Like Little League’

Team trades and contract decisions can make any sport unpredictable, but part of what makes baseball so unique is how roster changes may require players to adjust positionally, and Matt Shaw is learning that firsthand.

Shaw played 126 games at third base last season, but when the team acquired two-time World Champion third baseman Alex Bregman in January, it was clear the 24-year-old would need to adapt if he wanted to keep his place on the Chicago Cubs roster.

It’s going well so far, but Shaw is finding himself in some rather unexpected situations. He played first base on Wednesday in the Cubs’ 9-8 win over the Royals — it was his first real experience at the position.

Matt Shaw in spring training | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Shaw on his super-utility role

“Yeah, that was weird for sure,” Shaw told The Athletic of hearing himself be called a first baseman over the loudspeaker at Sloan Park. He said he’d played about three days of first base in camp prior to the game.

So far in Spring Training, Shaw has played six games starting in right field, one in center field and another where he swapped from right to center. He’s also started two games at second and two at third.

“Honestly, it’s been a lot of fun. It feels like Little League, playing a bunch of different positions and moving around. I’ve really enjoyed it.” Matt Shaw

The learning curve was obvious on Wednesday, but considering Shaw’s lack of experience at first base, not just in the majors but overall, he had a decent showing. He made two plays and communicated well with second baseman Nico Hoerner, opting to let the Gold Glover dictate coverage on balls hit between the two.

“The ball off the bat almost feels exactly the same (as third). Obviously, I don’t have to range as much to my right because Nico will be there,” Shaw said. “I will have a lot more time at first. That ball today, I probably could have taken it back just knowing I have more time. Still trying to make the right read and not change too much, but know that if there’s an in-between ball, I have more time.”

Cubs Matt Shaw using Carson Kelly's glove to play first base today at Sloan. pic.twitter.com/18iMgmqsDW — John Antonoff (@baseballinfocus) March 12, 2026

One of those hits between first and second base, or “tweeners,” Shaw fielded easily for the out. On another, he couldn’t field the short hop cleanly, resulting in an error.

The ball may feel the same coming off of the bat, but Shaw will need to adapt quickly and limit simple fielding errors moving forward.

Adapting to fit team needs

Luckily for Cubs fans, Shaw is a pretty malleable player. He knew his time in Mesa would likely be spent all over the field, but the injury issues with backup first baseman Tyler Austin have created a need at the position.

Chicago Cubs Matt Shaw | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Austin signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal with the Cubs back in December. Just a few weeks ago, the team announced an unfortunate injury update on the 34-year-old. A surgical procedure on Austin’s right knee will sideline him for months, including the vast majority of the regular season.

The long recovery timeline of Austin’s injury means the Cubs need a backup for Michael Busch, and fast. Shaw, once speculated to take on the fourth outfielder role, could be the answer.

“We’re giving him a difficult spring training experience here,” manager Craig Counsell said. “We’re moving him around a lot. You’re going to see him at first base. I respect what he’s doing this spring, it hasn’t been easy for sure. But I’d rather make it hard right now and then go into the season with at least some experience at all these things.”