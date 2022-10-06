On This Day in Cubs History: The 'Curse of the Billy Goat' is Born
The year was 1945 and on October 6, one of the most frustrating, quirkiest, and downright notorious curses in sports history was born. And of course we are talking about the "Curse of the Billy Goat" that was bestowed upon the Chicago Cubs by William "Billy" Sianis and his pet goat Murphy.
It all started when Sianis, the owner of the Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago, decided to buy tickets and bring his goat to Game 4 of the 1945 World Series against the Detroit Tigers.
Eventually, Sianis and his goat Murphy were removed from Wrigley Field and on his way out ole Billy declared "Them Cubs, they ain't gonna win no more." If the curse wasn't born then, then it definitely was after sending a telegram to Cubs owner Philip K. Wrigley stating:
“You are going to lose this World Series and you are never going to win another World Series again. You are never going to win a World Series again because you insulted my goat.”
Well, the Cubs went on to lose that World Series after being up two games to one at the time, so suffice to say that folks were quite upset.
The curse was proliferated all across town in every medium of the media. The city needed a scape. . . goat. William Sianis was their man. Err goat.
But, no matter how many times Cubs fans tried to break the curse (even Sianis himself tried before his death) nothing seemed to work.
Between bringing goats to games, spraying holy water on the dugout, or walking a goat from Arizona to Chicago, nothing seemed to break the curse. It just hung there.
Finally, the curse was broken in 2016 when the Cubs won the World Series. It also just so happened to be 46 years to the day Sianis died. So, maybe there is something to that.
But probably not.
Regardless, the "Curse of the Billy Goat" lives on in infamy in the minds of every Cubs that can remember the dark times.
More From SI's Inside The Cubs
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
- Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
- Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
- Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
- Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
- Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
- Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
- Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
- Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
- Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field?
Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!