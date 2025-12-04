Cubs' Interest In Top Free Agent Starting Pitcher Confirmed By Insider

The Chicago Cubs enter the offseason with the goal more so than anything of adding to their pitching staff, both in the starting rotation and in the bullpen.

President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has been open about this goal, and Chicago received a boost in the starting rotation already with Shota Imanaga accepting the qualifying offer and Phil Maton signing to the bullpen.

By all accounts, however, the Cubs are not going to be done there and may have their sights set on an even bigger splash on the open market to join their starting rotation.

Chicago has been linked repeatedly on best-fit type lists to San Diego Padres right-hander Michael King, and now that potential interest has been confirmed by an insider with knowledge of the situation.

Cubs Have Real Interest in Signing Michael King, Insider Says

During an appearance on 670 The Score, Chicago insider Bruce Levine revealed his understanding that Hoyer and the front office do, in fact, like King and are actively monitoring his market and status.

"The Cubs like him," Levine said before speculating on how much King's injury history will impact the market. "If you look at his innings pitched and his injury history, it's not a guarantee. When he's healthy, he's been really good, but is that a two or three-year deal for the Cubs? Will that be the solid move they make, or will it be a trade?"

Levine's speculation on the trade market included previously discussed dream targets such as Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins and MacKenzie Gore of the Washington Nationals. While each would be more exciting than King, the points on King's injury history could make his market perfect for Chicago.

Cubs Could Sign King to Ideal Short-Term Contract

Chicago was linked very heavily to King's former teammate in Dylan Cease, but in all likelihood was never going to come close to the seven-year, $210 million deal he wound up signing with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The main reason Cease got that kind of commitment, though, was durability, and King made just 15 starts in 2025, which was his second full season as a starter.

Needless to say, this makes for a riskier acquisition, but the contract would of course be much smaller as well. And at the ceiling King showed in 2024 -- a 2.95 ERA and 4.1 bWAR over 31 appearances to finish top-ten in NL Cy Young voting -- makes him worth taking a short-term risk on.

Based on the profile of pitchers Hoyer and the Cubs have gone after in recent years, King makes a ton of sense and may very well be at the top of their interest list ahead of next week's winter meetings.

There's work to do to land him, but as the rumor mill starts to heat up to an absolutely scorching temperature, keep an eye on Chicago in the bidding of King to see if the Cubs can land someone who might just be their brand new ace.