Pete Crow-Armstrong’s Emotional Reaction To Looming Cubs Roster Changes Says It All
The Chicago Cubs' 2025 season met its end on October 11, as the team came up short against the Milwaukee Brewers in the winner-take-all Game 5 of their NLDS series.
With their 2025 campaign now in the rearview mirror, Cubs fans and the franchise can turn their attention toward this offseason, which is sure to bring a lot of headlines in the months to come.
Of course, the biggest story will be whether the Cubs try to pursue superstar slugger Kyle Tucker, who will become an unrestricted free agent after Chicago traded for him last offseason.
Regardless of whether Tucker is playing in a Cubs uniform by the start of next season, there's no doubt that there will be plenty of turnover when it comes to Chicago's roster; if only because that's the nature of professional sports teams.
In addition to Tucker, Chicago has several noteworthy pitchers who will be entering free agency. These include Taylor Rogers, Aaron Civale, Michael Soroka, Ryan Brasier, and Drew Pomeranz. First baseman Carlos Santana will also become a free agent, while Shota Imanaga and Andrew Kittredge both have club options.
Pete Crow-Armstrong Sends Clear Message About Cubs Offseason Roster Change
One player Cubs fans don't need to worry about is star outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, who is under team control through the 2030 season. But PCA understands that he'll be losing teammates this offseason, which he alluded to when speaking with the media after Saturday's loss.
"It was a really great year. Really enjoyed this group a lot," Crow-Armstrong said, per an X post from Marquee Sports Network. "I've had two full years up here, and there has been a lot of [roster] turnover. So, expecting the same exact team to come back, I don't think that would be the right assumption to make. I mean, that's the truth."
“That will be the toughest part moving forward, kind of understanding that it may not be the same faces in here next year, and that’s gonna suck," he added at another point.
This is a harsh but unavoidable reality that players (and fans) must face every offseason. The good news is that the Cubs have plenty of talented and important players still under contract for next season, and the club is in a great position to be competitive in the NL Central and perhaps make another deep run in the MLB postseason.
But the roster moves the front office makes this winter will speak volumes about this team's true potential.
