Cubs Notes: Kingery Signing, Tough Kyle Tucker Reality, Hoyer's Main Focus & More

With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, the time is now for the Chicago Cubs to ramp up their offseason efforts and bolster their roster in the ways they're apparently keen to do.

The annual Winter Meetings are scheduled for December 8-10, which is when many of the biggest offseason moves in MLB are either made or begin to take shape. But that doesn't mean top players aren't signing right now, and the Cubs could pounce on several opportunities in the week before those meetings commence.

Here are the latest stories to catch up on.

Cubs news and notes

Scott Kingery Signed on Minor League Deal - On December 2, news broke that Chicago had signed super-utility player Scott Kingery to a minor league deal that includes an invitation to the Cubs' big league camp. Kingery played in 19 games with the Los Angeles Angels last year, and occupied five positions during that time.

While Kingery isn't expected to make a major impact, this is a low-cost depth move that could pay dividends if the Cubs get hit with the injury bug next season.

Los Angeles Angels second baseman Scott Kingery | David Richard-Imagn Images

Offseason Priority Focus on Injury Insurance - Speaking of injuries, The Athletic's Patrick Mooney asserted that one of the Cubs' biggest priorities this offseason is improving their bench, because Jed Hoyer and the rest of the front office don't expect the team to be as healthy next season as they were in 2025.

The Cubs had six position players compete in at least 150 games, which is remarkable in the modern-day major leagues. However, the law of averages suggests they won't have the same luck next season, and the Cubs' brass recognizes this. Therefore, adding depth and focusing on getting prospects Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcantara big league ready is crucial before Opening Day 2026.

Made some good progress on my A and AAA Hitter Cards. Here is Owen Caissie's 2025 season: pic.twitter.com/x7M0OzKZys — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) November 1, 2025

Cubs Not Included on ESPN Trade Fits List - ESPN MLB insiders Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel listed the top 25 players that are potentially on the trade block this winter, the percentage chance they believe each player will be dealt, and the teams that would make sense as trade fits for each player.

The Cubs weren't mentioned in the article a single time, which suggests that these insiders don't see them being active on the trade market. While things could quickly change, this is not what Cubs fans wanted to hear just one offseason after Chicago traded for Kyle Tucker.

Time for Chicago to Move on from Kyle Tucker - On the subject of Tucker, it has become increasingly clear that Kyle Tucker isn't going to re-sign with the Cubs. They aren't going to pay him what other teams will offer, and he isn't willing to give Chicago a hometown discount.

The Cubs would be wise to recognize this, pivot to pursuing sluggers like Kyle Schwarber and Cody Bellinger (who are more in their price range) rather than wait around for Tucker, given that those aforementioned hitters could be leaving the market before the winter meetings next week.

.@jonmorosi says he expects Kyle Schwarber to sign before Kyle Tucker:



“Neither one of them will sign this week... [I] feel like we're heading towards a Winter Meetings signing extravaganza.”



We are less than a week away from the 2025 Winter Meetings 👀 pic.twitter.com/wdoL8cxNMx — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 1, 2025

Marquee Sports Network Layoffs Spark Worry - On Tuesday, it came out that Marquee Sports Network (the Cubs' media branch) has laid off several important positions, such as general manager and director of content.

Given the network's ties to Chicago, this is making some worry that the Cubs' already frugal spending habits will continue to tighten, leading to them not making any major splashes in free agency this offseason. The weeks and months to come will reveal whether that's indeed the case.

Cubs Losing Keller To Braves Would Be Massive Blow - While signing Phil Maton was a step in the right direction, losing Brad Keller would be a massive step back. And according to Mark Feinsand, Keller is a prime candidate for the Braves.

"Keller had great success in a relief role with the Cubs in 2025, posting a 2.07 ERA in 68 appearances," Feinsand wrote. "The Braves had success converting Reynaldo López from a reliever into a starter, and Keller is a prime candidate to make that transition in 2026. Atlanta needs bullpen help, as well, so Keller would give the Braves options depending on how the rest of their offseason plays out."

Brad Keller | Matt Marton-Imagn Images