Pittsburgh Pirates Could Satisfy Chicago Cubs’ Pitching Needs at Trade Deadline
There will be much rejoicing when Shota Imanaga re-joins the Chicago Cubs starting rotation, but that won't completely satisfy their need for pitching.
Imanaga appears to be close to being activated from the 15-day injured list with a hamstring injury. He’s likely to take a rehab start at Triple-A Iowa this week and that could be his final start before activation.
As good as the Cubs have been this season, their rotation is not playoff ready. Imanaga would certainly start the first game of any playoff series. Jameson Taillon likely would get the ball in the second game.
After that? The options are Cade Horton, Ben Brown, Matthew Boyd and Colin Rea. Right now, Boyd would be most likely to get a call in a third game. But it’s not a lock.
Part of the trade deadline is acquiring pieces to get to the playoffs. It’s also about making sure those pieces have a role in the postseason.
There should be a pitcher on the market at the trade deadline that can be a fourth or fifth starter during the season, a fourth starter in the playoffs and even a swing bullpen arm deep in the playoffs. In fact, he’s done it before with a World Series champion — Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Andrew Heaney.
“The Pirates believe they could get a healthy return for veteran starter Andrew Heaney at the trade deadline,” USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported on Sunday.
In 2023 with the Texas Rangers, Heaney went 10-9, which record-wise was his best season. He was a consistent fourth or fifth starter for the Rangers. He pitched in five playoff games that year and started in three. He gave the Rangers key relief innings, especially in their five-game World Series victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Since he joined the Rangers, his best quality lately has been his durability. He makes made nearly every scheduled start in two seasons and was never injured. That trend has continued with the Pirates.
Heaney enters the week with a 3-5 record and a 3.33 ERA. If the season ended now, it would be the second-lowest single season ERA of his career. More importantly, he’s giving the Pirates’ bullpen length. He has pitched in at least five innings in 12 of 14 starts and has pitched into the seventh inning in six games.
The Cubs need durability, length and versatility. Heaney has all three. He may not be the only pitcher the Cubs get at the deadline. But he would be an important one come October if the Cubs are willing to make a deal.
