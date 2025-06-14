Four Cubs Prospects Who Could Become Trade Chips at This Year's Deadline
The Chicago Cubs have had a great start to the year and are squarely in the World Series contender conversation.
With their window currently shortened by the fact that Kyle Tucker has not been signed to an extension, expect the Cubs to get aggressive at the trade deadline and go after top talent.
That means they will need to delve into their stockpile of prospects, which puts these players on notice as they make the most sense to become trade chips.
Owen Caissie
Caissie was one of the youngest players in the draft when he was taken in the second round back in 2020. He's been in the farm system for a few years now, and even though he looks ready to get the call up, there isn't much room for him on the roster.
The outfielder is the No. 46 prospect in all of baseball per MLB Pipeline, so he might have more value right now as a trade piece.
Any deal including him would mean that the Chicago is getting someone elite back in return.
James Triantos
Triantos has taken a little bit of a step back this year at Triple-A, but is still considered a top prospect.
He is a defender first, but is also dynamic on the base paths with 47 steals last year.
If his .250/.304/.313 slash line isn't hurting his stock much, the Cubs should consider shopping him around. They already have Nico Hoerner doing pretty much the same thing in the Majors.
Kevin Alcantara
Alcantara is another case of looking close to MLB ready, but also being a dynamic prospect who shouldn't just be floated around at Triple-A.
The 22-year-old has superstar potential in center field with his 6-foot-6 frame and athletic ability. He could easily become a 20/20 type of player at the next level.
With Pete Crow-Armstrong looking incredible this season and like the future of the club in center, they should try to maximize Alcantara's value on the trade market.
Jack Neely
Neely is a little bit different in that he isn't an "elite" prospect, but he could provide innings out of the bullpen if needed.
He has been a strikeout machine in the minors, but has struggled with control this year.
It's a new issue, so it shouldn't be too worrying right now.
The 25-year-old was acquired as a part of the Mark Leiter Jr. trade with the New York Yankees and could now be flipped again.
