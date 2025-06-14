Inside The Cubs

Four Cubs Prospects Who Could Become Trade Chips at This Year's Deadline

The Chicago Cubs are going to be buyers at this year's trade deadline, which means some top prospects could become trade chips soon.

Dylan Sanders

Iowa Cubs' Owen Caissie (17) swings at the ball during a game against the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Principal Park in Des Moines
Iowa Cubs' Owen Caissie (17) swings at the ball during a game against the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Principal Park in Des Moines / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Chicago Cubs have had a great start to the year and are squarely in the World Series contender conversation.

With their window currently shortened by the fact that Kyle Tucker has not been signed to an extension, expect the Cubs to get aggressive at the trade deadline and go after top talent.

That means they will need to delve into their stockpile of prospects, which puts these players on notice as they make the most sense to become trade chips.

Owen Caissie

Caissie was one of the youngest players in the draft when he was taken in the second round back in 2020. He's been in the farm system for a few years now, and even though he looks ready to get the call up, there isn't much room for him on the roster.

The outfielder is the No. 46 prospect in all of baseball per MLB Pipeline, so he might have more value right now as a trade piece.

Any deal including him would mean that the Chicago is getting someone elite back in return.

James Triantos

Triantos has taken a little bit of a step back this year at Triple-A, but is still considered a top prospect.

He is a defender first, but is also dynamic on the base paths with 47 steals last year.

If his .250/.304/.313 slash line isn't hurting his stock much, the Cubs should consider shopping him around. They already have Nico Hoerner doing pretty much the same thing in the Majors.

Kevin Alcantara

Alcantara is another case of looking close to MLB ready, but also being a dynamic prospect who shouldn't just be floated around at Triple-A.

The 22-year-old has superstar potential in center field with his 6-foot-6 frame and athletic ability. He could easily become a 20/20 type of player at the next level.

With Pete Crow-Armstrong looking incredible this season and like the future of the club in center, they should try to maximize Alcantara's value on the trade market.

Jack Neely

Neely is a little bit different in that he isn't an "elite" prospect, but he could provide innings out of the bullpen if needed.

He has been a strikeout machine in the minors, but has struggled with control this year.

It's a new issue, so it shouldn't be too worrying right now.

The 25-year-old was acquired as a part of the Mark Leiter Jr. trade with the New York Yankees and could now be flipped again.

DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

