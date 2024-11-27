Potential Chicago Cubs Free Agent Target Signs Deal With Los Angeles Dodgers
The Chicago Cubs are searching to bring in a starting pitcher this offseason.
While it sounds like they aren't in the market for some of the top-of-the-line starters who are on the market, they could also surprise everyone by opening up their checkbook and spending to get their guy.
Blake Snell would have been an option.
The Cubs reportedly called the San Francisco Giants ahead of this past trade deadline to gauge the availability of the ace and what it might cost to get him.
It never amounted to anything, but it seemed like they at least had some interest in the two-time Cy Young winner.
Now, Chicago no longer has the chance to bring him in.
Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Snell has signed a five-year, $182 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, officially taking him off the market and reducing the starting pitcher pool for the rest of the winter.
The Cubs seemed to be a longshot based on their unwillingness to spend for some of the top arms who hit the open market, and Snell certainly fit that bill.
Him being signed for this much money and this early in the process now creates an inflated market for the other free agents pitchers available.
Knowing that, fans shouldn't get their hopes up that Chicago might actually spend this cycle, opting instead to bring in multiple options who don't necessarily change the franchise.
The first huge offseason domino has fallen with Snell coming off the board.
What the Cubs are now able to do will be seen.