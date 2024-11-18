Potential Chicago Cubs Target 'Likely To Be Dangled' in Trade in MLB Offseason
The Chicago Cubs are expected to add a starting pitcher this winter.
The likeliest outcome is to find a decent starter on the free-agent market, but they could also trade for one.
If the Cubs land a pitcher, they don't necessarily need an ace. They could look to bring in a No. 3 or No. 4 option, possibly someone who could come in and give them valuable innings.
However, if they believe their starting rotation was that big of an issue in 2024, maybe they'll look for an elite starter.
If there was one unit on Chicago's roster that didn't perform at a below-average level, it was the starting rotation, but still, they've made it known that they want a starter.
Players on the trade market would allow the Cubs to move some of their top prospects, and with multiple coveted youngsters in their pipeline, that puts them in contention to make a blockbuster deal.
Among those players they could be interesting in acquiring is Sonny Gray, an intriguing right-hander who's elite when he's at his best.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report believes Gray could be moved this winter, but highlighted potential issues in trading for him.
"Gray is owed $25M this coming season, $35M the following year, plus a $30M club option (or $5M buyout) for 2027. That means, at this point, it's either a two-year, $65M contract or a three-year, $90M contract, depending on the option. That's a lot, but good luck landing a pitcher of Gray's caliber in free agency for a salary less than $35M. It's also a contract with a full no-trade clause, so he might not be going anywhere if he's happy in St. Louis."
If the Cubs were to trade for Gray, which might be difficult given they're rivals with the St. Louis Cardinals, they should look to move Jameson Taillon.
The Cardinals likely wouldn't want Taillon in a deal, but there should be a team around the league willing to take him as a middle-of-the-rotation starter.
Taillon isn't bad, but with his existing money on the books mixed in with Gray's contract, things could get tricky for Chicago regarding the other moves they could make.
The 35-year-old Gray isn't the perfect pitcher, but he's put it together over the past five-plus seasons. He was once viewed as an ace but struggled before returning to an All-Star caliber arm a few campaigns ago.
In 2024, he posted a 3.84 ERA and struck out 203 hitters in 166.1 innings pitched.
While his contract is expensive, he might be cheaper than any elite starter in free agency, which should intrigue the front office.