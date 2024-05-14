Proposed Chicago Cubs Trade Lands Two-Time All-Star From Astros
The Chicago Cubs should be in the mix for upgrades around the deadline on both ends of the ball. In a good position to win the National League Central if they continue playing the way they have, the Cubs need to do everything they can in terms of adding talent to help them secure that.
In a proposed trade from Cody Williams of FanSided, Chicago would be making a move for a player who should be one of the best on the market if he ends up getting traded. The trade would send Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros to the Cubs in exchange for Ben Brown and BJ Murray Jr.
"Because of the expiring contract, the Cubs aren't even going to have to think about dealing a Top 5 prospect like Cade Horton or even Pete Crow-Armstrong. Even without that, however, the Astros could get some nice upside with a return of two Top 15 players in the Chicago farm system with Ben Brown and BJ Murray Jr."
Brown has shown some promise during his young career, so the front office will be challenged with keeping him around at the deadline. While Bregman is one of the best hitters in baseball when he's at this best, he's a rental as he hits free agency at the end of the season.
If the Cubs are certain that the two-time All-Star will sign an extension they're worth giving him, that changes things. However, it's unlikely they'll know that for certain at the time of a deal.
Moving Brown for a win now piece wouldn't be the worst idea if that player had multiple years of control, but that's far from the case with the Astros star.
Making a trade for Bregman would signal the willingness to go all in for a World Series this season. The 30-year-old is having a tough year, finally blasting his first home run on Monday night.
Despite the struggles from the right-handed hitting third-baseman, the career he's put together proves he should be trusted to figure it out as the season progresses.
Chicago has one of the best farm systems in baseball and it'll be interesting to see which pieces the front office is willing to move prior to the deadline.