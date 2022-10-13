Report: Suzuki Has Cubs' Support In Playing for Team Japan at WBC

Skip to main content

Report: Seiya Suzuki Has Chicago Cubs' Support In Playing for Team Japan at WBC

Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki is considering playing for Team Japan at the World Baseball Classic and has the support of the Chicago Cubs to do so.

A baseball hero in Japan, Seiya Suzuki's presence on Team Japan at the World Baseball Classic would be impactful, not only to his team's chances at the tournament, but also to national spirit.

According to a report from Japan's Nikkan Sports the Chicago Cubs are supportive of the 28-year-old participating in the tournament, much of which takes place during 2023 spring training.

The Arakawa, Japan native played for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp in the Nippon Professional Baseball league from 2013 to 2021 before signing a five-year contract with Chicago before the 2022 MLB season. 

Suzuki was one of the most prolific hitters in the league during his time in Japan, becoming a five-time NPB all-star, and a two-time batting and on-base percentage champion. The righty also had five gold glove awards, and was a part of the team Japan team that won the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The outfielder had a solid first season with the Cubs, slashing .262/.336/.433 with a very solid 116 wRC+ while getting adjusted to MLB pitching. Suzuki had a very promising rookie season and could be in line for a breakout in 2023 after ending 2022 strong, and we may get our first look at him in the World Baseball Classic. 

