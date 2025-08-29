Should Cubs Pull Trigger On Offseason Target Walker Buehler After Shock Red Sox Release?
Last offseason the Chicago Cubs made moves for veteran pitcher Walker Buehler, who, at the time, was with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
After a less than ideal season, Buehler expressed interest in looking elsewhere for a fresh start. The Cubs were unable to land him and Buehler signed a one-year deal with the Boston Red Sox. But today the team boldly announced that the club would be releasing him.
Now the Cubs' pitching staff is looking pretty solid, but they could use depth and a guy like Buehler would immediately do that. He has as much experience with both the postseason and winning as any coach could hope for and would be a huge addition if Jed Hoyer decides to pull the trigger on him.
Buehler's Career in the Majors
Buehler only spent this season with the Red Sox. Prior to that he had spent the entirety of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which started back in 2015 when the organization grabbed him in the first round of the draft. He made his debut with the team two years later in September of the 2017 season.
The 6-foot-2 righty made the All-Rookie team in 2018 and it was the following season that he made his first (of two) All-Star team selections. Not only is Buehler a 2X All-Star, but he was on the roster of both the 2020 and 2024 World Champion teams. His resume speaks for itself, although there has been concern the last two seasons as he has posted ERA's over 5.00 in both.
Why the Cubs could use Buehler
Buehler is only 31, has plenty of arm left, and can easily impact the Cubs in a positive way. The team's pitching staff could use the depth with Justin Steele down for the season, Jameson Taillon back on the Injured List, and Michael Soroka (who the Cubs just traded for) still sitting there as well.
If not for rookie sensation Cade Horton, there's no telling how their overall record would look.
The Cubs are getting ready to step into one of their easiest stretches of the season. They won't play a .500 team for a near three weeks and if there is a time to make a move on the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central it is now. Buehler might not be the answer to all their prayers, but he sure could help as soon as he takes the mound.
