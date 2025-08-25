Cubs Now Dealing With Another Jameson Taillon Injury
The Chicago Cubs put together a great showing over the weekend when they swept the Los Angeles Angels in the three-game set.
But not only did they win all three contests to gain ground on the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central standings, but Kyle Tucker got red-hot at the plate by blasting three home runs in the first two games, while Pete Crow-Armstrong also delivered a clutch homer of his own.
It's not a surprise that the struggles of the star duo has coincided with the Cubs performing poorly. So the hope is this is what gets both Tucker and Crow-Armstrong going at the plate again to build momentum heading into the playoffs.
However, it wasn't all good news for Chicago. Because in the finale on Sunday, starting pitcher Jameson Taillon had to leave his outing with what is being described as groin tightness, something that does not bode well at this stage of the season.
Insider Bruce Levine jumped on with 670 the Score to discuss the latest injury of Taillon, giving a bit more color regarding how the right-hander is feeling at this point in time and what the plans are when it comes to a possible injured list stint.
"He was a little iffy about what it means. He said, 'We got it early. It was a little bit of a tweak I felt there. But I'm not sure where it's at,'" Levine relayed regarding the comments made by Taillon.
The veteran right-hander has made two starts since returning from his calf injury on Aug. 19, an issue that kept him out since July 4 and has held him to just making 19 starts this season. When Taillon came back, that was seen as a major boost for the rotation that had been running on fumes, but now there's a chance he could miss more time.
Will Jameson Taillon Need Injured List Stint?
Depending on the severity of this issue he's now dealing with, there is a good chance he needs another stint on the IL, which would give him time to recover while also being able to have a rehab assignment before the playoffs get underway.
It's not clear if that's the direction Chicago will take, though, with the day off on Monday giving them more time to assess his groin and see the extent of the damage. Based on Taillon's comments, he believes they caught it early, something that could minimize any time he needs to miss, if he misses any at all.
Levine isn't sure that an injured list stint is needed for Taillon, either, stating, "I don't know if going on the IL is the answer. I think in the short term, they don't need his start for a few more days, so they're gonna have some time to be able to see how it reacts."
That is a positive that can be taken away from this, but if he does get placed on the injured list, then that could be a sign that this injury is more severe than initially thought.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News