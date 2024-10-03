Status of Two Chicago Cubs Stars Headline 'Burning Questions' for Offseason
The Chicago Cubs have turned the page and are ready to start attacking the offseason after an 83-79 record in 2024 saw them miss out on the Wild Card by six games and no playoff appearance for the fourth season in a row.
After the record stayed the exact same for Craig Counsell in his first season as it was for David Ross in his final season before the team parted ways, questions will have to be answered this winter as the team tries to figure it out and looks to compete in 2025. James Neveau of NBC Chicago asked five burning questions for the Cubs as they turn the page to free agency and the headliners are whether or not two of Chicago's stars will be back with the team next season.
Cody Bellinger and Kyle Hendricks find themselves in two very different situations, but both players' statuses with Chicago are a question mark as we get set to move into the winter. Bellinger, whose numbers took a dip in 2024 after he finished top-10 in NL MVP voting and was named NL Comeback Player of the Year during his first season with the team in 2023, faces a player option. Bellinger signed a 3-year deal last winter after excelling on the 1-year deal in 2023 and can either opt-in to the final two years and be due to make the total remaining on the $80 million contract or opt-out and choose to test free agency once again.
Bellinger's decision is due five days after the conclusion of the World Series, so it will likely come sometime in the first week of November. To this point, he has been noncommital in either direction as to what his plans are.
Hendricks on the other hand faces a very different situation, with an expiring contract after 11 years with the team and set to hit free agency for the first time in his stellar MLB career. Hendricks is the only Cub left on the roster from the 2016 World Series triumph, but he is also coming off what was probably the worst season of his career in 2024.
Hendricks was much better down the stretch than he was at the start, flashing some hope that the team could try to retain the veteran, but ultimately it feels more likely than not that he has already pitched his last game in a Cubs uniform.
Once things become clearer on both Bellinger and Hendricks, the needs and financial flexibility of the team will also become less murky.