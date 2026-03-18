Wild New Food Items Coming to Wrigley Field for Cubs Fans

Many MLB stadiums will be introducing new concession menu items before the 2026 season. The Chicago Cubs are a big part of this.

Stadium food provider Levy Restaurants provided a preview on Wednesday of new foods coming to concession stands during the upcoming season, and they look very interesting, to say the least.

Other teams whose stadiums are receiving concession upgrades include the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Washington Nationals, and Baltimore Orioles.

New food at Wrigley Field

The Cubs have added three new menu items that will be available at the start of the season. These include Chicken and Churros, crispy Tostada Stacks and a Bao Wow Dog.

Now THIS is ballpark food 👀



Coming to @ofcwrigleyfield, the iconic home of the @Cubs – decadent Chicken & Churros, crispy Tostada Stacks and our brand-new Bao Wow Dog 🌭 pic.twitter.com/7TExM0oFE6 — Levy (@LevyRestaurants) March 18, 2026

The chicken and churros appear to be the most decadent of the bunch, with fried chicken and the famous delicious dessert, topped with powdered sugar and a caramel drizzle.

The crispy tostada stacks should be another delicious menu item for those craving Mexican food at Wrigley. Meanwhile, the Bao Wow Dogs should be an interesting menu item for those seeking a change of pace from a Wrigley hot dog.

With spring training coming to a close and Opening Day fast approaching, fans will not have to wait long to try these new items.

Opening Day approaching

The Cubs will have their Opening Day on Thursday, March 26, at Wrigley Field against the Washington Nationals. Left-handed pitcher Matthew Boyd has been named the starter for that game by manager Craig Counsell.

Fans will get to see newcomers in third baseman Alex Bregman and starting pitcher Edward Cabrera soon after.

This Cubs lineup is loaded with big power names like first baseman Michael Busch, Bregman, center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and right fielder Seiya Suzuki, who may be out with a PCL strain for the start of the season.

The arrival of Bregman pushes second-year player Matt Shaw into a super utility role for multiple infield spots, the outfield and possible time as a DH.

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Miguel Amaya and Carson Kelly will split time behind the plate. Top prospect Moises Ballesteros will be offering a third option there, but will likely spend time at the designated hitter spot as he continues to develop.

The pitching is loaded as well, with Boyd, Cabrera, Shota Imanaga, Cade Horton and others in the rotation, with a loaded bullpen as well.

The Cubs know that their contention window has opened, and they intend to make use of it.

Fans will get to try these exciting new items during the Cubs' home opener, as they hope to contend for a World Series title in 2026.